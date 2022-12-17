Brazoswood goalkeeper Gigi Lower was named the Class 6A, Region 2 most valuable player and goalkeeper of the year for her performance at the Region 2 water polo tournament Oct. 23 at Houston Lamar High School.
The Brazoswood water polo teams were well represented in the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-Region 2 teams.
The Lady Bucs nearly swept the specialty awards, beginning with goalkeeper Gigi Lower being named the region’s most valuable player. Sarah Gambrel was the offensive player of the year; Lower as goalkeeper of the year; and head coach Robert Brown as coach of the year. Brown was also the top coach for the boys’ honors.
Other superlatives went to Westside’s Lina Aly as newcomer of the year and Bridgeland’s Mikha Torres as defensive player of the year.
Lady Bucs who earned first-team honors included Gambrel and Mallory Kesler. Other first-teamers included Cypress Ranch’s Rachel Cook and Sarah Feeley; Bridgeland’s Hannah Heinrich and Sarah Klussman; and Friendswood’s Hallie Ratcliff.
Second-team honors for Brazoswood was Minnie Tran.
Other second-team selections were Pearland Dawson’s Abigail Gatlin; Cypress Ranch’s Jasmitha Munnangi; Friendswood’s Emmie Ratcliff; Bridgeland’s Torres; Memorial’s Olivia Wilkinson; and Clear Creek’s Emma York.
For the boys’ Brazoswood’s Anthony Sury was the region’s MVP, followed by Mason Potter as offensive player of the year. Pearland Dawson’s Travis Thames was the defensive player of the year, and Jordan Pomier as goalkeeper of the year. Alvin’s Sam Diego and Frank Torres were co-newcomers of the year.
Brazoswood’s first-team selections included Jayden Arana and Potter.
Other honorees were Strake Jesuit’s Luke Johnson and Chris Poisler; and Dawson’s Logan Kraft and Thames.
Brazoswood did not have a second-team selection, but Sean Brown was named to the region’s honorable mention.
Dawson’s Pomier was named a second-teamer, and Isaac Fernandez-Lopez made honorable mention. Alvin’s Ethan Horswell also claimed honorable mention recognition.
The Bucs, the inaugural UIL 6A state water polo champion, defeated Strake Jesuit, 16-15, and Pearland Dawson, 15-13, in the Class 6A, Region 2 tournament Oct. 23 at Houston Lamar High School.
The Lady Bucs, 6A state runners-up, defeated Bridgeland, 9-5, and Cypress Ranch, 13-7, to qualify for the state tournament.
