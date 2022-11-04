Angleton is looking to claim its first district championship since 2017 today at home against Fort Bend Kempner. Brazosport Christian knows who it is playing in the postseason before its regular-season finale against Galveston O'Connell.
Brazosport sits in fourth in the District 12-4A, D-I standings as it faces a state-ranked foe, and Iowa Colony and Sweeny look to end the season on a high note.
Danbury’s season ended last week.
FORT BEND KEMPNER (1-6, 1-8) AT ANGLETON (6-1, 7-2)
7 p.m. today
The Wildcats clinched the playoffs last week with their comeback win over Magnolia West. It marks the program’s 14th playoff appearance in the last 16 years.
Now it’s about winning a District 10-5A, D-I title. With Fulshear beating Foster on Thursday to improve to 7-1 in district play, the Wildcats must win to capture the title outright.
Angleton beat Fulshear, 44-40, on Sept. 30.
Aside from aiming for a district crown, the Wildcats know about their bidistrict round game. Angleton will host either Houston Sterling or Houston Madison at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kempner won its first game of the season last week against Terry, 19-0.
Today’s matchup will be the third all-time with the teams splitting the first two meetings.
BRAZOSPORT (3-2, 5-4) AT EL CAMPO (5-0, 7-2)
6 p.m. today
The District 12-4A, D-I game has been moved up because of expected inclement weather. The Ricebirds already clinched the division, and an Exporters’ win last week against Navasota put Brazosport in fourth place in the standings. The Rattlers (3-3) ended their regular season last week.
The Exporters are coming off their most productive game of the district season offensively. Quarterback Randon Fontenette threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Butler had 142 yards on 14 carries in last week’s win. Fontenette also scored a rushing touchdown.
The Exporters' defense, allowing 17.4 points per game in district play, will face a stiff test against the Ricebirds.
El Campo is averaging 44 points per game against district foes and allowing just 19.4. The team is riding a seven-game win streak.
Running back Reuben Owens leads the district in rushing with 1,447 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Ships are 13-27 all-time against El Campo, with the last win coming in 2018.
The game can be heard at brazosportisd.net. The pregame is at 5:45 p.m.
GALVESTON O’CONNELL (0-5, 1-7) AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (5-1, 5-3)
7 pm. today
The Eagles clinched the playoffs last week in their second-lowest scoring output of the season in a 13-6 victory against Living Stones Christian.
With the playoffs secured, the Eagles will host San Marcos Hill Country in a bidistrict round next Friday.
O’Connell is coming off a 52-0 loss last week to Faith West Academy. The Buccaneers are allowing 42.3 points per game.
IOWA COLONY (1-4, 2-7) AT NEEDVILLE (0-5, 3-6)
7 p.m. today
The Pioneers’ loss to Bay City last week knocked them out of the playoffs in their inaugural high school football season. However, Iowa Colony can end its first season on a high note.
The District 12-4A, D-I schedule has not been kind to the Blue Jays, who started the season 3-1 in non-district play. The offense has been the culprit. The team has not eclipsed more than 20 points in a game in district play, including scoring seven points in the last two games.
BELLVILLE (5-0, 9-0) AT SWEENY (0-5, 1-8)
6 p.m. today
Another game moved up because of inclement weather includes a Bellville team with a chance to end the regular season unbeaten for a second straight year. The Brahmas are 12-0 in district play dating back to 2020, and they have won 21 of their last 22 games overall.
Sam Hranicky leads Bellville with 1,207 yards and 11 of the team’s 40 rushing touchdowns.
The last time a Sweeny finished a district season winless was in 1978 when that team went 0-10 overall. The Bulldogs' nine-year playoff streak has been snapped as Sweeny looks to end the season positively and start over with many players returning next season.
