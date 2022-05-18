COLUMBIA — After one day of competition at the Texas High School Bass Association State Championships last weekend at Belton Lake, junior Deuce Bellard and sophomore Cole Gotcher had confidence they could win the state title.
With 25 pounds, 95 ounces, equaling 10 fish, the Columbia High School bass-fishing team captured their first state championship in the association’s second year. The tournament had 325 teams compete.
“The second day, we kept the rod in our hand all day and just got lucky to pull off the win,” Gotcher said.
On Saturday, Bellard and Gotcher caught five fish for 12.92 pounds, combined with Friday’s five fish weighing a 13.53 total.
At the end of the first day of the competition, Bellard and Gotcher were sitting in third place.
Besides the large angler trophies, the pair also received the captain’s trophy, Lew’s Hypermag Reels and state championship rings to go along with $6,000 each in scholarship funds, a $500 Power Pole gift, certificate for the boat captain and membership to National Scouting Report, worth $1,200.
Bellard and Gotcher were happy to be placed in the position to win the whole thing.
“It was a great experience, and I couldn’t have done it without our captain (Corby Gotcher) and my best friend,” Bellard said.
With a strategy in hand, the Roughnecks used Carolina rig bait due to the transition in the summer, where fish move offshore from their bids.
“They were going down into the deep end of the lake because of how hot it is, and we just threw around different points, different structures and they wanted to bite. We got lucky,” Gotcher said. “It’s just a tough lake, and it was fun, and we’re appreciative of everything THSBA does.”
Fredericksburg finished second with 25.24 pounds and Lovejoy placed third at 23.9.
The top 26 teams received awards.
“It’s a hard time of the year because we’re getting in real hot weather and the water temperatures started rising,” Bellard said. “The fish are moving out into deeper water where it’s colder, and it’s just that all the lakes are getting tougher.”
After researching Belton Lake by looking at previous tournament weights, the totals were lower than other lakes in Texas.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Gotcher said. “Anybody could have won that league because it’s such a tough league, and everybody did good, but we’re just grateful that we won.”
National Scouting Report Fishing had not heard of a second-year team winning a state championship.
NSR Fishing provides accounts for high school athletes and anglers and sends them to different colleges to scout.
The win wasn’t the only impact the duo made. Both noticed the number of belongings that needed to be cleaned up by the association, so they took action.
“We saw that there was so much stuff that they had to load up in the trailer because they’re state,” Bellard said. “There was so much stuff that poured out that we just looked at each other and decided to go help.”
Because of that, they received recognition from the Texas High School Bass Association for their help with the clean-up.
The 2022-23 tournament schedule is already online at thsba.net, and the Houston area will start Oct. 1 at Somerville.
Columbia High School brothers Tate and Grant Thrasher finished 77th at the THSBA State Championship last weekend.
The brothers caught 13.91 pounds of fish.
