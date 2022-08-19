AREA ROUNDUP: Lady Bucs beat Dulles From Facts staff reports Aug 19, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLThe Brazoswood Lady Bucs came out on top of a four-set marathon with a 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 victory Tuesday against Fort Bend Dulles.Olivia Stringer led the Lady Bucs with 25 kills, followed by Reagan Blank with 14 and Landire Heble with 13.Olivia Mulholland registered 44 assists.The B’wood junior varsity won in three sets, 19-25, 25-17, 15-8, and the Brazoswood Blue freshmen swept Dulles, 25-8, 25-14.The freshman Silver team lost to Clear Brook, 21-25, 7-25.’Necks fall to Lamar Consolidated: Columbia’s seven-game win streak ended Tuesday following a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 16-25, 12-15 defeat to Lamar Consolidated in non-district action.The Lady ’Necks were led in kills by Kate Kendra with 12.Payton Damborsky registered 23 assists and Cameron Creswell recorded 27 digs.The Columbia junior varsity team lost in three sets, 25-15, 23-25, 8-15, and the freshman team lost, 14-25, 6-25.Sweeny JV beats Hastings: The Lady Dogs swept Hastings, 25-21, 25-15, Tuesday evening to improve to 2-2 on the season.Emma McCurdy produced one kill and one block, Kayla Eulenfeld collected four assists and Erin Schutts had six digs. Hevan Bell recorded one block, and Kaelin Tolbert served five aces. 