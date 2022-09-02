IOWA COLONY
A lot of work goes into hosting the inaugural varsity football game for a new program.
It can also be rewarding when it is all said and done.
Ray Garza knows that feeling as the exhausted Iowa Colony coach rejoiced Thursday night at Freedom Field after seeing his Pioneers claim their first win in program history, a 26-7 victory over KIPP Sunnyside.
This is the third football program Garza has coached from its inception. He was on Kirk Martin’s staff in Manvel 15 years ago and defensive coordinator when Shadow Creek started its program in 2018. Now he can claim his first win as a varsity head coach.
“I am blessed to be here right now,” he said. “Of course, I am just excited for these kids. They have been working hard all summer. We have a young team with ninth and 10th graders who never played a varsity game until last week, and this week, all of that hard work paid off.”
Quarterback Kamal Henry threw for three touchdowns, running back Jacody Miles ran around Sunnyside all night and the Iowa Colony defense pitched a second-half shutout to secure the historic win.
“We have a good group of coaches that work hard, and they have a lot of experience, but the best thing is they know how to make relationships with these kids,” Garza said. “I could not be more proud of this team tonight.”
Iowa Colony got on the board on its second possession of the game thanks to a muffed punt. The Pioneers went three-and-out, but Henry Kalu recovered a Senators’ muffed punt at Sunnyside’s 20-yard line.
Four plays and a bad snap later to force a fourth and long, Henry hit Antoine Martin for a 26-yard fade pass in the back of the end zone. The extra point was no good, but Iowa Colony had its first lead in program history, 6-0, with 48 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Senators responded on their ensuing possession, beginning with their best field position of the night at their 43-yard line. Quarterback Timothy Carter escaped pressure on third and 12 by moving up in the pocket and hitting Zhari Thomas for 15 yards to keep the drive alive.
Two plays later, running back Rodrick Samuel bolted 18 yards to the Iowa Colony 25-yard line, and Carter did the rest on a read-option that he took left edge and up the sideline. The extra point was good to give the Senators a 7-6 lead with 10:16 left in the first half.
The Pioneers got something going late in the second quarter by scoring two touchdowns in the final 3:10.
After each team traded turnovers, the Pioneers were given good field position at Sunnyside’s 48-yard line following a fumble to start the Senators’ drive.
Henry got the ball rolling with a 20-yard run to the 28. An 18-yard pass two plays later to Miles in the flat eventually put Henry down to the 1-yard line following a 7-yard first-and-goal run by the quarterback. After a holding call and a Henry draw for a 3-yard loss, Henry hit Martin for 13 yards to give Iowa Colony a 12-7 lead with 3:10 left in the half following the blocked extra point.
Sunnyside went three-and-out on its next possession, but the snap to punter Eduardo Salgado was high, which gave the Pioneers field position inside the red zone with a little more than one minute left in the half.
Henry took the first run for 3 yards but busted it loose on the next play when Sunnyside lost contain, allowing the sophomore quarterback to scamper around the right edge for a 10-yard gain down to the 5.
One play later, Henry found Landrew Ward on an inside slant route, and Miles’ two-point conversion pushed the Pioneers’ score to 20-7 with 41 seconds remaining before intermission.
“Jacody is a real special player and talented,” Garza said. “But the best part is he is a hard worker, he’s a good leader, and he’s a good teammate. He is always willing to go out there and do whatever is asked of him, and I couldn’t ask for a better guy to start a program with at running back.”
Instead of taking a knee and going into the locker room, Sunnyside passed the ball deep in its territory on its ensuing possession, and Chandler Love picked it off, returning it 27 yards to the 16-yard line. However, Iowa Colony could not capitalize on the field position before time expired.
There was not much action in the second half aside from one score for the home team.
A three-and-out by Sunnyside on its opening possession of the fourth quarter gave the Pioneers a short field following a nice return by Greg Guidry. Two plays later, Miles hit the hole on a trap run and sped through the defense for a 14-yard score with 7:25 remaining in regulation. The extra point was missed, making the score 26-7.
Sunnyside’s best starting field position was the 43-yard line. Being put deep in their territory helped Iowa Colony turn up the pressure on Carter.
“We had a mission to come out this week compared to last week and just focus on doing our jobs,” Garza said. “And I think our kids had a good understanding of just doing the basic things right. Obviously, we have a lot more work to do, still a lot of finishing, especially tackling, but I think they flew around well, capitalized on some turnovers and gave the ball to our offense on a short field.
“I think they have improved a lot from last week.”
Henry unofficially finished 4-of-8 passing for 62 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 54 yards.
“That position is a tough one, and that guy has a lot on his shoulders to take over a team, as far as leading this program, and he did a good job tonight,” Garza said. “That is the great thing about this team. We are young, but we have kids playing in multiple positions who have an unselfish attitude. That’s a great thing to build on.”
Miles rushed 12 times for 75 yards and a score.
On defense, Kalu recovered a fumble and Mason Brown had an interception. He almost had a second in the fourth quarter.
