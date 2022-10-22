Brazosport Christian 66, Divine Savior Academy 22

Angleton 35, Friendswood 21

Clear Falls 48, Brazoswood 24

Columbia 41, La Marque 15

Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 6

Tidehaven 35, Danbury 0

El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17

Manvel 58, Magnolia 27

Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26

Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10

Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16

