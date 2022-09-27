FOOTBALL
Sealy’s offense was too much for Columbia to overcome in the Roughnecks’ 48-18 loss in Friday’s District 10-4A, D-II opener.
Columbia (0-1, 2-3) scored first on a Naqualyn Grice 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Columbia led 6-0 following the missed extra point.
However, Sealy scored seven of the game’s next eight touchdowns, including returning a fumble for a touchdown to jump out to a 48-12 lead. The game’s final score was Trevon Lewis’ 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lewis led the Roughnecks with 50 yards on six carries and a score, followed by Kai Castile with 44 yards on six touches. Kavion Lewis also ran 44 yards, and Grice finished with 12 yards on four carries.
Columbia will host Bellville on Friday.
Columbia freshmen remain unbeaten: The Roughneck freshmen team improved to 5-0 following a 42-10 win Thursday over Sealy.
The passing game was led by Cade Thoe. Thoe completed three quarters of his passes, including two passes for 40 yards of more to Logan Lewis and Robert Reyes. With an outstanding performance by the offensive line, the rushing game was the key to victory, led by the combination of Lewis, Bradley Gilliam, Braden Gilliam and Noah Wallace.
For the fifth week in a row, the defense held an opponents to 14 points or fewer.
The defense was led by Robert Phillips, William Patrick, Corbyn Powers, Corbin Lavender, Braden Gilliam and Luke Breazeale. The ’Necks D got to the quarterback 10 times.
Columbia will travel this week to Bellville.
West Brazos junior high teams play El Campo: The West Brazos junior high football teams played against El Campo last Tuesday.
The seventh-grade White team lost, 7-6, and the Maroon team finished with a 12-12 score at home.
Scoring a touchdown for the White team was Diego Garcia.
In the Maroon game, Truit Hanzick and Jacari Tims each scored touchdowns. Hanzick had an interception, and Nathan Espinoza recovered a fumble. Tims had two big tackles at the end of the game to preserve the tie.
The teams play next week in Sweeny.
The West Brazos eighth-grade teams played the Ricebirds at El Campo. The White team fell, 27-6.
The White team had a rough start offensively. Defensively, the team played well but gave up too many big plays as El Campo went up 21-0 at halftime.
The second half was much better for the ’Bouts on defense with a few stops, led by Mayan Escobar, Colby Hardin and William Wood.
In the fourth quarter, Jordan Ellison gave the ’Bouts their only touchdown of the game on an 80-yard kickoff return.
The Maroon team fell short in a 14-6 defeat.
The defense played well for most of the game, making good tackles and flying around to the ball. El Campo was the first team to score in the second quarter on a missed assignment by the ’Bouts.
The ’Bouts struggled offensively against El Campo’s swarming defense. However, Darrin Lewis provided a spark in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run with a little more than three minutes remaining. The missed extra point kept the game tied at 6.
El Campo responded with a long drive and scored a touchdown with one minute left.
Standouts for the Maroon team included Quedyn Johnson, Deondre Hart, Matthew Kemp and Aidan Jones.
VOLLEYBALL
Iowa Colony beats Sweeny
The Iowa Colony Lady Pioneers put themselves in the playoff race after beating Sweeny, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, Friday in District 26-4A action.
The win puts the Lady Pioneers (2-2, 3-9) in third place in the district standings. The loss for Sweeny drops the Bulldogs to (2-3, 5-15) fifth in the standings.
Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers with 17 kills and six service aces, and Taylor Bonner-Williams produced 10 kills. Aaliyah Rogers and Riley Vincent each recorded eight blocks, and Kyra Moore had four for Iowa Colony.
Preston racked up a team-high 35 kills, Vincent had 19 digs and Bonner-Williams finished with 13.
Kaydee Howard collected 33 assists.
Iowa Colony will travel today to Bay City, and Sweeny will host Galveston Ball in a non-district match.
Sweeny JV defeats Iowa Colony: The Lady Dogs junior varsity team beat Iowa Colony in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21.
Kayla Eulenfeld led Sweeny (4-1, 8-8) with three service aces and seven assists. Hevan Bell had six kills, Erin Shutts recorded eight digs, and Angelica Dike had one block.
Lady ’Necks remain unbeaten in district: The Columbia Lady ’Necks improved to 5-0 in District 26-4A play with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 sweep of Stafford on Friday.
Katie Arnold led the offense with 14 kills, followed by Kate Kondra with seven. Payton Damborsky put up 26 assists. Katelynn Lewis led the team defensively with 10 digs, followed by Damborsky with seven digs.
The team collectively had eight serving aces.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team beat Stafford in three sets, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13, and the freshmen team won 25-16, 18-25, 15-12.
West Brazos plays El Campo: The West Brazos Junior High volleyball teams played against El Campo on Thursday.
The Lady Bouts seventh-grade A team lost, 23-25, 11-25, 23-25.
A few key players in the game was Kenzley Huckaby, with several key passes in the back row.
Kennedy Thrasher had four aces from the serving line, and Morgan Broussard had two aces. Iimilah Stroman had one.
Broussard produced two kills from the front row.
The seventh-grade B team fell in three sets, 25-17, 14-25, 12-15.
Consistent serving came from Sara Jo Roundtree and Alyana Jaramillo. Kortlyn Edmonson and Skyla Vice held down the back row, covering most of the court and sending hard passes back over the net, keeping the rally going.
The eighth-grade A team short to El Campo in three sets, 20-25, 25-14, 10-15. Outstanding players were Lexi Tumlinson, Emma Wallace, Kayleigha Busch and Emily Sharpe.
Busch and Sharpe both had aces that contributed to the second set win. Wallace had a kill in the same set.
The eighth-grade B team lost in straight sets, 22-25, 24-26.
The Lady ’Bouts struggled to find their monument. Makenley Cardwell led the team by displaying true leadership and commanding the court from the back row.
Alyssa Ashley and Kellie Keen displayed their strength at the service line as each collected six points and two aces. They also produced two kills each and had several digs.
Other key players included Layla Krumwiede, who collected three points from the service line.
West Brazos will play Sweeny this week.
