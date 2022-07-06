The 75th annual Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta attracted 393 anglers and ended Sunday afternoon with four grand prize winners.
“We had a big crowd at the closing ceremonies, and one of the interesting things about that was a one in a million chance that a father and son winning the Offshore grand prize as an adult and juvenile,” Fishin’ Fiesta Co-Chairman Ken Tyner said. “Also, as for the fishing tournament, there were two Fishin’ Fiesta records, and we also had a lot of compliments on the fireworks because they were spiced up a bit this year with it being the 75th annual.
“The workers were all worn out and tired afterward, but they hung in tough there for the public.”
Winning $7,500 each were John Thomas Dusek in the Adult Offshore division and Angleton resident Tory Land in the Adult Inshore division.
Getting Lifetime Fishing Licenses were Reid Dusek in the Juvenile Offshore division and Ryleigh Hendrix in the Inshore division.
The win was a long time coming for John Thomas Dusek.
“I told them that I grew up in Lake Jackson and started fishing the Fiesta with my grandpa when I was 10,” he said. “I am 50 now and have not missed many but a handful in 40 years and have had the opportunity to win the grand prize, but I never have. I’ve been on deck with first placers in wahoo, grouper, king, but my ball had never been drawn, and there have even been some friends of mine who have won but never me.
“What made it better was my son, Reid, because he won the juvenile grand prize, and I don’t know if this has happened before with a father and son winning grand prize in offshore together.”
John Thomas Dusek won with the king mackerel (22.1 pounds), bonita (2.53) and the jack crevalle (11.3).
“The jack crevalle was the ball they selected out of the bag, so that was the one that won me the grand prize,” he said. “What was cool about the whole deal normally, I fish with a group of friends or teammates, but none of them could make it. So it was just me and my son, but it was tough to go offshore in a big boat because one normally needs a lot of help, and on Saturday, that was the first day where the weather had a break, so we got out there and fished hard until dark.
“We caught the bonita and the king and went to bed kind of late, and the next day either one of us wanted to get up at 5 a.m. I finally got him out of bed and toughed it out, and the only fish we caught on that Sunday was the jack crevalle.”
The duo fished from 50 to 70 miles out on the Gulf Coast.
“On Thursday and Friday, there were 6-foot waves which for anyone is a no go out there,” John Thomas Dusek said. “But we waited, and by lunch on Saturday, it had calmed down to 3- to 4-(foot) waves which was manageable. It wasn’t the best, and Sunday was about the same.”
Land didn’t catch a big one, but the fish she caught was enough to win her the grand prize.
“I never imagined that a 1.02-pound croaker was going to win me that, and we were joking about it trying to figure out what to do with the money,” Land said. “So my son was crabbing over the side of the boat, and we used that croaker as bait for his crabs. But typically, we use croaker for trout fishing, but that’s how we caught the big croaker.”
It was her second year attending the Fiesta.
“The other year was 2019, and we made the board a lot but got bumped off a lot,” she said. “When I pulled it up to me, it felt like a hardhead or a redfish, so when we pulled it up, we were surprised because it was a nice croaker, and we took it in, and it stuck. But then we had to sweat it out because we went into the weigh station on Friday morning.”
Turning 15 years old last month, Reid Dusek won with a .76-pound dolphin and a 2.27-pound bonita. The dolphin was selected, giving him his third consecutive Lifetime Fishing License after winning it in 2020 and 2021.
Placing first in three categories, Hendrix finished on top with the sheepshead 5.61, gaff top 5.68 and the flounder (gigged) 4.69. The sheepshead ball gave Hendrix her second Lifetime Fishing License.
“We were using shrimp for sheepshead, and we were fishing around the structure, and once I got it up on the structure, I was able to make a cast, and then I was able to net it into the boat,” the 12-year-old said. “This fish is OK, but one must work hard to catch this fish.”
Hendrix was 6 years old when she won her first fishing license. Now with two, she’d like to turn it into something else.
“I am trying to turn this one into a hunting license because I am a hunter as well,” Hendrix said.
The two records set were William Hendrix in the adult Inshore with an 8.68-pound gigged (flounder) and Hailey Sandridge with a 16.30-pound drum in the juvenile inshore division.
COOKOFF
With 18 teams in the IBCA-sanctioned Texas State Championship competition, Q’ston Barbecue won the tight race with 502.66 points.
Alex Castro is the head cook from Pearland as he placed first in brisket (179.46 points) and pork spare ribs (154.22). He also got fourth place in the chicken portion (168.98).
“This was my first time competing at the Fishin’ Fiesta and my first time competing in IBCA,” Castro said. “I didn’t think that I did anything different when it comes to my cooking, I just did whatever I always do, but this time the judges liked it.”
Besides a championship rocking chair, Castro won $1,700. A total of $5,000 was handed out as prize money.
Second place went to Smokey Winn’s BBQ with Reginald Winn, as they scored 494.72 points.
