In 2010, Robert Brown was new to water polo.
Twelve years later, he has his Brazoswood teams are on the cusp of bringing home two UIL state championship titles to the school he has called home for more than 30 years.
The Bucs and Lady Bucs will travel to San Antonio to play in the UIL’s inaugural state water polo championship Saturday at Josh Davis Natatorium.
After more than a decade of water polo being a club competition, the UIL has sanctioned the growing sport. About 198 schools initially joined before dwindling to about 130 teams, Brown said.
“It’s long overdue,” Brown said. “It is a great sport. I wasn’t exposed to it until I was 42; that was about 12 years ago. So learning a new sport at that age and coaching it to high school kids was a bit of a stressful thing.”
The Lady Bucs (21-3) will play Brandeis (20-0) in a Class 6A state semifinal at 10:30 a.m. The girls’ championship game is at 4 p.m. The top-ranked Bucs (26-0-1) will face Southlake Carroll (20-4-1) at noon. The boys’ championship game is at 6 p.m.
In the other semifinal matches, top-ranked Foster (28-0) will open the state tournament against Southlake Carroll on the girls’ side, and Boerne Champion (15-0) will take on Foster (18-9-2) on the boys’ side.
The Brazoswood teams will look to claim a sixth and seventh UIL state title — the school’s first since 2011.
Brown thought the Lady Bucs would face Southlake Carroll but instead will play Brandeis out of the west in Region IV. Brown was confident about the Lady Bucs’ chances to advance to the championship game.
Brandeis and Brazoswood have not played this season nor faced common opponents.
“There are a lot of teams in our area that could beat them (Brandeis),” Brown said. “In the past, a fourth-place team in our region has beaten the first-place team every time we have played at state.
“I don’t know if it will be much different. Maybe. Same for the boys.”
Brown referred to the other nine state tournaments Brazoswood qualified. The Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association ran the state meet in the past. Under the TISCA, only once has a team from the west region beaten someone from the east or Houston region during that time, Brown said.
Brazoswood facing adversity in the regional tournament has heightened Brown’s confidence.
“My biggest concern coming into the tournament was what if we are in a tight game because we haven’t seen one,” Brown said. “The St. Mark’s game for the boys was tight, and we tied that one. The girls have had lopsided victories, and then we’ve had lopsided defeats against Foster.”
Brown’s concerns immediately came to light when the Lady Bucs opened the Region II semifinal against Bridgeland trailing 5-1 at halftime.
However, improved play by the Lady Bucs and Bridgeland’s foul issues paved the way for Brazoswood’s eight unanswered goals in the second half and two overtime periods to beat Bridgeland, 9-5.
“I think there is a sigh of relief, but at the same time, I think it helped prepare you for something if you have to see it again,” Brown said. “We know we handled the adversity well, so it should definitely help if we are in a tight game with either team. Looking back, I am glad we were challenged because you wouldn’t want that first struggle to come at the state tournament.”
The Bucs have had some close games, including 10-7 and 11-8 wins over Strake Jesuit and an 8-8 score against St. Mark’s heading into last week’s semifinal.
Against Strake, the Bucs were tied at 13 at the end of regulation but outscored the Fighting Crusaders 3-2 in the two overtime periods to advance to the championship match against Dawson. The Bucs prevailed in the overtime periods to qualify for state.
“Any of the teams could have won, but with our expectations high and the way we played against Strake prior, we felt good coming in,” Brown said. “Counting the girls’ game, those are three of the most stressful and exciting games I’ve ever had, but now the drama is behind us, and maybe we can take care of business and give ourselves a chance for a state championship.”
A win against Brandeis and a Foster victory over Southlake Carroll would set up a fourth match between the girls powerhouse teams. The Lady Falcons have won the first three matches — representing the Lady Bucs’ only losses this season.
“If you can only win one, that would be the one,” Brown said. “If we can’t, then we will give it everything we have. I feel like we should be playing better than we have all year. We are going to have to.”
The Bucs have common opponents against Southlake Carroll.
“They’re like Dawson, Strake, like us — we just have a little bit of a different style,” Brown said. “It should be a competitive game without a doubt. If we can come out a little sharper and take control, we can be dominant.
“We are a streaky team. If we come out good and put them in a hole early, that would be the best scenario for us instead of struggling goal to goal.”
Saturday’s games will mark the eighth state tournament appearance for the program in eight years, excluding 2020, and the 10th state appearance since 2009.
After experiencing a short rebuilding period from 2011 to 2013, Brown created a dominant program with a chance to do something special.
“It’s not easy to learn something like that, and you don’t want to let the kids down because they are there to play, and they want to do well,” Brown said. “I had great kids then, as I have had throughout the years and still do. They were patient with me, and they taught me more than I taught them, and they made that part of it good.
“So it was either figure it out or step aside and let somebody else do it. I gradually fell in love with the game.”
