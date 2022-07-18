Knowing what one wants in life at a young age can be an advantage like no other, which has been the case for Trey Odom.
The son of Sweeny head football coach Clayton Odom, Trey has tried imitating many of his dad’s qualities on the sideline or at home while breaking down the film.
“When he was in fourth grade, his mom would drop him off at football practice every single day,” then-Katy Tiger assistant coach Clayton Odom said. “He would get his homework done at school so he could come watch practice. But one thing that I noticed with him every day was that he would keep his backpack on his back, and he would watch the entire practice in the heat. I would tell him, ‘Why don’t you go to the shade and cool off a bit,’ but he just wanted to watch all the drills. That’s when I knew that he wanted to be a coach.”
Clayton has watched his son grow from afar in his second year as the Sweeny head football coach.
Going into his fourth season at Rice University, Trey Odom is a graduate assistant who is living the dream at the start of his football coaching career.
“As a running back graduate assistant coach at Rice, we do a lot, and we end up being the graduate assistant for every position on offense, and we go to individual drills during practice and meetings with the running backs,” Trey said. “But overall, my role is to draw score cards along with breaking down game film, advance scouting for future opponents. At practice, our biggest thing is showing the scorecards and running the scout team.
“That is probably the biggest job for us plus, at the beginning of each week as a GA, we present a scouting report to the team, of course watching the previous game of theirs and giving a layout of each player on the other team’s defense.”
It’s almost as if Trey planned it, and the script has been nothing but almost perfect for him. With some bumps in the road, he’s overcome those obstacles.
“From kindergarten to first and second grade, I would have these souvenir helmets in our living room where I would have the offense and defense and would just stay there for five hours going over different plays, and it was just something that I’ve always loved,” Trey said. “But especially with your dad coaching and growing up around it, I’ve been around the team concept since I was 2 years old.”
During his four seasons playing for the Katy Tigers from 2013-17, Trey started on the freshmen A team, but an injury ended his season early. As a sophomore, he continued developing in the corner position with the junior varsity team and was moved up in the playoffs by the end of the year.
Trey’s final two years in high school were on varsity, winning the UIL Class 6A Division II title by beating Lake Travis, 34-7, in 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“After that game at NRG, I went home and watched a replay of our game, and my parents were like, ‘What are you doing, isn’t there a party going on?’” Trey said. “I was like, ‘I am allowed to go to a party because I had never been to a party in my life up until then in high school.’ My mentality was that I wanted that process to repeat my senior year because I was an undersized corner, so it motivated me to scrap and claw to make sure I was targeted as a senior.”
He played corner for one season at Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Missouri, but he had an inkling during and after the season that he was done playing. With his body beat up from his long tenure on the football field, Trey turned to coaching.
“They wanted me to walk on at UH, but I had gotten to the point in my life where I was at peace with being done with playing football because at a young age, I knew that I had a passion to coach and mentor people younger than me,” Trey said. “So I thought it was the perfect time to get into that position and role that I got.”
Living eight minutes from Rice University, Trey’s summer is just about done.
“Until June 18, we were doing camps, so basically we went up to TCU, Trinity, Texas A&M at College Station this summer and in a way, it been a mini-vacation, but we’ve also been working on small projects as a graduate assistant,” he said. “Right now, I am going over the playbook with the freshmen along with installs because it’s the first time that they see it before fall camp.”
During his time at Katy High School, there was an instance that forged his decision about his future career.
“It wasn’t what my dad said one time or another, but instead, it was how other players that he coached and what they said about him that caught my attention,” Trey said. “So it was the respect that he had from his players that he coached, and some of these players I grew up respecting because they were 2 or 3 years older than me.”
While he enjoys the process, Trey’s aspirations are high.
“The biggest thing for me is seeing that there is always room to grow as a coach and learn,” he said. “I don’t think that is going to change, but I am looking forward to the future. I’d like to go and be a Division I defensive back coach and further down the line a coordinator, and then a head coach.”
