SOCCER

Girls

The Columbia Lady Necks played El Campo on Saturday at Ricebird Stadium in a District 24-4A match blanking the Lady Birds 9-0.

“The wind was a major factor as was the cold weather,” Columbia Lady Neck head coach Brad Harrington said.

Key participants for Columbia were Tori Aucoin with two goals and three assists; Nahomi Garcia added two goals and an assist; Nevaeh Martinez scored a goal with three assists; Kirsten Bragg, Melina Fox, Kendall McNett and Genesis Kay each scored a goal; Jordan Hanzik, and Savannah Goolsby each had an assist.

Columbia (3-1-0, 6-2-1) is scheduled to take on Wharton on Thursday.

Lady Ships take care of Tigers: The Brazosport Lady Ships blanked Wharton on the road on Saturday, 3-0 as they are now 2-2-0 in District 24-4A.

Scoring the goals for Brazosport were Ailicec Zavala, Karely Almanza and Chantel Segovia. Assisting were Hayley Nanez, Fabiola Cruz and Brooklyn Rhoades.

Goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez had her second shutout of the season. Playing good defense were Viviana Ruiz, Valerie Mendoza, Janet Morales, Ariana Rendon and Alma Salinas.

Next up, Brazosport (5-4-1 overall) takes a big trip to Bay City on Thursday.

Boys

Necks take care of Birds: Columbia played at El Campo as they shut out the Ricebirds with a 2-0 match.

Andres Mata scored both goals with Justin Bess and Gabriel de la Huerta getting the assists.

Columbia (3-1-0, 7-1-2) is scheduled to take on Wharton on Thursday.

Bulldogs fall to Blue Jays: On the road to Needville on Saturday, the Sweeny Bulldogs lost a 3-1 match at Blue Jay Stadium.

Sweeny’s only goal was by Trace Holmes with an assist from Miguel Ramirez.

“We got behind early and had to play catch up,” Sweeny Bulldog coach Jesse Herrera said. “We did get one back in the second half, but as we pushed forward they got us on a counter late in the game and that sealed it for them.”

Sweeny (1-3-0, 6-7-2) will play El Campo at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday.