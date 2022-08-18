A six-run inning paved the way for an 8-3 victory for the Pearland 12U All-Star team against Pennsylvania in the team’s Little League World Series opener Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Texas team advances to play the winner between tonight’s game between the West and Metro region squads at 7 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, jumped out first with a two-run first inning off Pearland starter Corey Kahn, but Pearland tied the game in the third frame and put the game away with a sixth-run fifth inning that saw seven consecutive runners reach base.
Tied at 2, Jacolby Mayberry got the rally going with a one-out single and a Cohen Hartman hit put two on base. Jake Zurek jumped on the first pitch with a hard ground ball to center field to score Mayberry. Jackson Wolfe extended the Pearland lead to 5-2 with a two-run single on the first pitch, and Karel doubled to left field to score Kaiden Shelton, who drew a walk, and Wolfe for a 7-2 lead.
Pearland’s final run came when Malachi Clark drew a walk on a wild pitch, which allowed Karel to score before the ball could get back to home plate.
Pearland kept Pennsylvania off the board in the bottom half of the frame when Wolfe backhanded a sharp grounder to induce a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
The Mid-Atlantic team added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Nate Phillips scored from second base following an attempted 4-3 double play. The throw from Wolfe to first base got by Austin Cummins and reached the wall, allowing Phillips to score.
Shelton closed the game when he fielded Brody Dull’s ground ball back to the mound and threw him out at first base.
Shelton won in relief, going 2 2/3 innings, striking out three on two hits and a run. Khan finished the night striking out seven and allowing two runs through 3 1/3 innings. Aspen Anderson took the loss for Mid-Atlantic in 1 1/3 innings of work in relief.
Trailing 2-0, Clark singled to open the top of the third and advanced to second on a passed ball to begin Pearland’s comeback. One pitch later, pinch hitter Ethan Richardson hit a line drive to left field, allowing Clark to score Pearland’s first run.
A 1-6-3 double play — that went under review and eventually upheld — looked to be a momentum killer for Pearland. However, Jake Zurek belted a shot to right field that reached the ball for a standup double, and Shelton tied the game with a single to right fielder Caleb Detrick dropped the ball, allowing Zurek to score the tying run.
Shelton was thrown out at second base, trying to stretch the hit to a double.
A crazy play at the plate ensued in the bottom half with two outs that kept the score at 2.
Khan hit pinch hitter Nate Phillips, who advanced to scoring position following a wild pitch. Beau Rabel hit a single up the middle, prompting Philips to head home as Landon Karel threw a dart to home plate. Ford Hill fielded the ball cleanly and reached out to tag Phillips, but he missed him twice before Phillips touched the plate. However, the umpire called Phillips out because he was out of the baseline.
Two innings later, Pearland would capitalize to deliver its first-round win.
Zurek led Pearland with a 2-for-4 evening, an RBI and two runs scored. Wolfe and Karel each drove in a pair.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.