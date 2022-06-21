A varsity assistant in various sports at Brazosport High School, the administration went within its own program to elevate Arion Short to fill the vacant head volleyball position with the Lady Ships.
Short completed her third season at the high school when she found out about the vacancy. One of Short’s goals was to be a head coach in high school.
“I talked to them about it, and we talked about goals for the program, and everything just worked out,” Short said. “An advantage for me was that I know the kids from having them in class and other sports as well.”
It was a tough year for the Lady Ships in 2021, going 3-8 during District 25-4A play and finishing 7-20 overall to miss the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons.
“I am bringing the energy, compassion, and the great relationship with the kids I already have,” Short said. “I love the school, the program and these kids mesh my energy when I am out there, and I get involved a lot, especially during practices. I mess up as well, and I tell them to keep going. I try to bring that energy so they can relax and play the game.”
A one-time Columbia Lady ’Neck on the basketball court, Short was The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County 2011 defensive player of the year after finishing her senior season by averaging 17.3 points per game, 13.5 rebounds, 4.9 blocks a game and 3.0 steals.
“I did play volleyball in high school until I tore my ACL, and from then on, I just focused on basketball,” she said.
Before arriving at Brazosport, Short was the head coach of the West Brazos Junior High seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball programs. She also coached with the Lake Jackson and Angleton recreation centers.
Short was also a student teacher at Wimberly High School for a season, and before that, was the site director and sports official for youth volleyball, basketball and soccer at the YMCA in New Braunfels. Short earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.
She is raring to go and get the Lady Ships back in the playoffs.
“We were pretty young and lost only two to graduation from last season,” Short said. “But I have been telling my kids that every day is a competition, and we have to compete even if it is just practice. I want to get them to a point where they understand that competing is the only way to make us successful. I thought it was something we lacked last year. So in our workouts, we have talked about competing and communicating.
“But the immediate goal is to learn how to compete and get back into contention for a playoff spot.”
