Angleton’s Mayson Garrett makes contact with the ball during an at-bat in a Class 5A, Region III Area series matchup May 7 against Crosby. Garrett was named offensive player of the year in District 24-5A.
Angleton freshman third baseman Lily Soliz catches a pop fly during a Class 5A, Region III Area series matchup May 7 against Crosby in Angleton. Soliz was named as the newcomer of the year in District 24-5A.
JAKE DOWLING/Facts file photo
The Ladycats were crowned District 24-5A champions following a 16-0 record and advanced to a Region III Area series matchup against Crosby. Angleton’s season ended in the best-of-three series against the Lady Cougars.
However, the young Ladycats should be contenders for a while after many athletes claimed all-district honors.
Angleton had three players and a coach grab four of the six individual honors, including Mayson Garrett as offensive player of the year, Rylee Church as co-pitcher of the year and freshman Lily Soliz as newcomer of the year.
Cindy Rubio was voted as the coach of the year.
Other individual honors went to Foster’s Ella McDowell as the most valuable player, teammate Madison King as the co-pitcher of the year and Terry’s Giselle Villarreal as the top defensive player.
On the first team for the Ladycats were infielder Cailyn Brown, outfielders Riley Davila and Gracie Walker and utility player Trysten Liesman.
Other first-team members were Fulshear’s Rylie Holder, Camryn Dickey and Kendall Lippold; Foster’s Emily Naivar, Alina Satcher, Bailey Lechler and Mickayla Tosch; Fort Bend Kempner’s Paris Ferguson; Terry’s Olivia Edwards and Bianca Hernandez; and Lamar Consolidated’s Holly Lock.
Angleton’s Ary Cruz was named a second-team selection. Other second-team honorees included Terry’s Olivia Gonzales, Sierra Perez and Lexi Guerrero; Fulshear’s Gabby Castillo, Sydnee Failla, Elizabeth Baylor and Emma Hagemann; Lamar Consolidated’s Rachel Mey and SJ Housel; Fort Bend Willowridge’s Janelle Cortina and Jaiseantai Lott; and Foster’s Ripley Welker and Tr’nahja Smith.
Angleton’s Gabby Scott was an honorable mention selection.
Ladycats who made the Academic All-District list include Church, Soliz, Garrett, Scott, Cruz, Davila, Alana Yadov, Brown and Kamryn Hammond.
