AUSTIN — Opportunities like this come around rarely. For the Sweeny Lady Dogs, their time is now.
The Lady Dogs (31-9) will attempt to claim their second state title in school history today against Liberty (37-6) in the UIL Class 4A state championship game.
“We’ve been saying this since the beginning, that we had expectations to be here,” first-year Sweeny coach Darian Harris said. “It would get a little crazy to think about it sometimes that it is actually happening. But I am not the least surprised that it did happen to us.”
The first pitch is at 1 p.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas.
Getting the victory against the defending 4A champ could be the icing on the cake.
“We are not thinking in terms of that, as we know anyone can be beaten at any given time,” Harris said. “They are a different team than what they were last year, so we know that we don’t have to worry about the other team but more about ourselves like we’ve been doing this whole time. All we have to do is play our game like we know how and go up and compete, which will give us our best chance to win it.”
The Lady Dogs will be riding into the matchup with a huge momentum builder after beating Bullard, 8-1, Thursday in the semifinal.
Coming off 12 strikeouts on 122 pitches in Thursday’s semifinal, Corie Byrd will be available, as will Berlynn McLaren and Cierra Turner.
“It was a good confidence booster for us to beat Bullard, especially with it being just one game instead of a series like we had been playing,” Harris said. “They just came out, and they knew that they had to take care of business and just lay it all out there, which is their mindset, and that’s what we did.”
Sweeny got in a light workout Friday.
“We just did some feel-good hitting on the field and some things with defense,” Harris said.
Harris was in the stands when Liberty beat Iowa Park in come-from-behind fashion.
“They have a pretty solid defense, that’s for sure, and they played a good defensive game yesterday,” Harris said. “They also have some slappers who are going to put the ball in play for sure. Plus, they have a pretty good pitcher. It should be a pretty good game.”
The Lady Panthers had a big inning with a five-run third frame. Starter Kamdyn Chandler helped her cause by driving in three runs.
Chandler allowed two earned runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out two in 106 pitches.
The Lady Panthers are aiming for their third championship in five years.
A couple of Houston area teams meeting for the 4A title isn’t anything new, but it would be a good way for Sweeny to end their dream season.
“We are going into it being just another team,” Harris said. “We are a game away from reaching the goal that we have been talking about all season. So we will play it like any other game and try not to do too much and play our game and take care of our side of it.”
Sweeny’s only previous state softball title came in 1996.
