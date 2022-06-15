Junior Ross Courts brought back a first-place finish at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Ag Clays 381 State tournament for the second time in his Columbia High School shooting career.
Columbia, which sent 18 participants to compete June 6-7 at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, had a decent showing considering some were competing at state for the first time.
Courts scored a 94 in clays shooting to edge out Goliad and Fort Bend Ridge Point FFA each by a point to claim his buckle.
“The extra practice with a new select team helped me out this time around,” Courts said. “Just working out was good because we worked at more high-level sporting clay courses. It took about five to six hours until all of the scores came in, and that is when I found out that I had won.
“Normally, during a shoot like that, I don’t think about how someone else is doing. I try to stay focused on the things that I need to do to just get done but make sure I’ve gotten as many points as possible.”
The event featured 12 stations, and Courts maneuvered easily through each one.
“About 90 percent of the time, I either ran the stations or maybe missed one,” he said. “But there was one particular station which was the rabbit station where the targets run across the ground and hop. Plus, it had a dual rabbit, and that was where I missed three shots which was the worse I did.”
The soon-to-be senior also won this event as a freshman.
“There were three stations that showed who was going to win the competition because of how tough they were,” Courts said. “I was able to hold up on those three stations.”
Courts attended the Kerr County Shoot in Kerrville two days before the state competition.
“My shooting had been off lately, so it turned out to be a good warmup to state,” Courts said. “It was just a good confidence booster for me because getting that shoot in and winning at the same time was good practice for me before the Ag Clay Shoot.”
Courts also won a $125 gift card for the state victory from Academy Sports + Outdoors.
There were 169 shooters at the state competition. The following Roughnecks finished in the top 100, Cody Baxter, 19th (88); Reese Hardwick, 66th (78); Kaleb Parten, 67th (78); Clint Brown, 74th (77); Ryan Wright, 77th (76); and Bryce Mann, 80th (76).
The Columbia female trap team of McKenzy Hall 90, Haley Thurber 79 and Sydney Sorenson 76 narrowly missed out on a banner with 245 points to give them sixth place. Olivia Winegeart scored a 73, but only the top three scores count toward the total.
“We missed out on a banner because only the top five teams get banners,” Sorenson said. “I shot a 76 out of 100, which was a high score since it was my first year. But overall, it was a great experience, and as a team, we got along well. I can’t wait to go back next year again.”
Another sixth-place finish for Courts finished sixth with 184 combined points for sporting and trap. Gonzales won with a 189.
Another sixth-place finisher was Hall, scoring 90 in individual trap. Gonzales won with a 99.
The mixed-gender sporting team of Courts 94, Baxter 88, Brown 77 and Madilyn Reed 65 combined for a 258, which was good for seventh place.
Getting 10th place was the mixed trap gender team of Reese Hardwick, 91; Baxter, 83; Reed, 75 and Lauryn Bailey. The male trap team came in 11th with Brown, 90; Courts, 90; Kaden Davis, 80 and Cody Bowen, 68.
