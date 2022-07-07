DANBURY — Andrew Hubbell’s success at his previous stops has him looking forward to building a Danbury girls basketball program from the ground up.
The former Hitchcock and East Chambers head coach was hired last month to lead the Lady Panthers.
“Whenever I started looking, one thing that stuck out to me is that Danbury has a good set of athletes, and for this year, they have a good set of athletes that I am excited about,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell had spent the past four years coaching at East Chambers, where he enjoyed early success.
In his first season, East Chambers finished third in the District 22-3A standings as a bidistrict finalist.
In his second season, the Lady Bucs also finished third and fell in the second round of the playoffs to Hitchcock; a school where Hubbell began his coaching career.
“While I was there, we had some pretty good groups,” he said.
In the last two years at East Chambers, Hubbell courted a young team that could not make it to the playoffs each season.
From 2015-18, Hubbell guided Hitchcock to three district titles, the program advanced to a pair of regional semifinal games, and was top-ranked in 3A girls basketball at one point, he said.
“I was the first-year head coach, and I probably had so much talent that I shouldn’t have been there, to be honest,” he said. “My last two years there, we pretty much stayed No. 4 in the state the entire time. We were quick; I am a big press-run guy, so we get up and down the floor. I had a couple kids that went to college, a couple of kids who were all-state kids and I was blessed with a lot of talent, and I was blessed with kids that bought into the system.
“And even at East Chambers, for that matter. I was blessed to have kids who bought into the system as well.”
Following his final season at the Beaumont-area town of Winnie, the East Chambers coach was looking to move south with his wife working at Alvin. Danbury became a logical choice for the Hubbells.
“It brought me back to the area where I was comfortable. I still have a lot of contacts in Hitchcock,” he said. “When the Danbury job opened up, I knew it was in the area I was looking for, and I knew what kind of kids they had.”
Hubbell was also an assistant from 2011-15 with the Hitchcock boys basketball team, and his tenure at Hitchcock gave him an idea of what kind of student-athletes Danbury produces.
“They are hard-working kids that have never caused problems, seem to have pretty good athletes and polite kids,” Hubbell said. “That was definitely something that helped the situation where I knew kind of what I was coming in to. There is something there and something coming up.”
Hubbell loses two seniors from last season’s Lady Panthers squad but retains the core of the team, a core he believes can run his aggressive system.
“I am excited to start this new thing and build it from the ground up,” he said. “Whenever you are introducing a new system, you have to look and see if they have the right kind of athletes to press and the right kind of athletes to run, and if they do, I am pretty comfortable with it from what I have seen so far during summer workouts and summer leagues.
“It looks like they have the right pieces to make it work.”
Hubbell spoke of incoming senior Sadie Meeks, a second-team District 24-3A selection last season. She averaged 14 points per game and 13 rebounds at the post position. Hubbell also brings back Savana Henken, who the coach believes can be a good shooter and will only grow more as he works with her, he said.
“The way I sum it up is we press, and we run, and it will look very similar to what the Hitchcock girls and Hitchcock boys do for that matter,” he said. “I’m excited about it. I know they have athletes because they have athletes on the softball side year in and year out, and there are athletes in volleyball because they made the playoffs last year in a very, very tough district.”
Hubbell inherits a Danbury program that has missed the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons, including a 3-9 mark last year for a fifth-place finish.
However, the Lady Panthers kept games close, losing four by seven points or fewer.
“They were in every single game that they played in district with the expectation to two or three,” Hubbell said. “It’s getting everything installed, but for the most part, they return almost everybody, and I will only be graduating two girls next year … . But apparently, the eighth-grade group coming up has some good players in there, so not only am I graduating two, I have a class coming up that is supposed to be pretty talented.
“I am excited to be here.”
