Angleton 24, Manvel 21
Angleton 0 7 14 3 — 24
Manvel 13 0 0 8 — 21
Scoring Summary
First quarter
M — Kiram Dallas 21 run (Chase Cross kick), 7:23.
M — Quentin Lucas recovery (two-point no good), 4:51.
Second quarter
A — Deseahn Thomas 1 run (Shaun Neibert kick), 7:57.
Third quarter
A — Thomas 36 run (Neibert kick), 8:37.
A — Myalek Woods 48 pass from Kariyen Boniaby Goins (Neibert kick), 7:34.
Fourth quarter
M — Andrew Riley 23 pass from Kaden Smith (Steve Polk pass from Smith), 11:52.
A — Neibert 29 field goal, 0:00.
A M
First downs 14 11
Total yards 301 195
Turnovers 2 1
Rushing 35-94 36-121
Passing yards 207 74
Comp/Att 15-26 8-21
Penalties 6-75 7-50
Fumbles 3-2 1-1
INT 0 0
Individual leaders
Rushing: A, Deseahn Thomas 20-83-2, Jamarcus Shockley 9-28, Reagan Cade 1-0, Kariyen Boniaby Goins 5-(-17). M, Andrew Riley 10-55, Steve Polk 12-25, Kiram Dallas 1-21-1, Derius Clerkley 2-11, Kaden Smith 11-9.
Passing: A, Boniaby Goins 9-17-0-153-1, Cade 6-9-0-54-0. M, 8-21-0-74-1.
Receiving: A, Bryce Duron 2-55-0, Myalek Woods 2-54-1, Aaron Grear 3-42, Thomas 1-32, Shockley 1-10, Talon Moten 1-10, Jordan Goode 1-9, Austin Stallman 1-5, Ernest Rodriguez 3-(-10). M, Riley 2-23, Joseph Paddio 4-23, Dallas 1-22, Polk 1-6.
Columbia 36, Randle 35
Columbia 8 13 7 8 — 36
Randle 14 14 7 0 — 35
Scoring Summary
First quarter
R — Curtis John-Miller fumble recovery (Christian Mungia kick), 9:41.
C — Kai Castile 2 run (Kavion Lewis run), 6:13.
R — Cortney Brown 1 run (Mungia kick), 1:48.
Second quarter
R — Brown 54 pass from Leo Garza (Mungia kick), 11:15.
C — Naqualyn Grice 4 run (Zackery Whipple kick), 7:03
R — Marc St. Fort 18 pass from Garza (Mungia kick), 5:46.
C — Lewis 39 run (kick blocked), 2:33.
Third quarter
C — Grice 8 run (Tate Thrasher kick), 3:25.
R — Jaydon Osborn 52 pass from Garza (Mungia kick), 1:11.
Fourth quarter
C — Grice 7 run (Lewis run), 3:32.
C R
First downs NA NA
Total yards 606 285
Turnovers 2 0
Rushing 54-504 16-69
Passing yards 102 216
Comp/Att 4-10 12-21
Penalties NA NA
Fumbles 4-2 0-0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders
Rushing: C, Kai Castile 13-150-1, Naqualyn Grice 11-103-3, Blake Osteen 3-16, Kavion Lewis 14-131-1, Tate Thrasher 1-3, Jaheim Campbell 12-101. R, Cortney Brown 2-5-1, Jered Sherman 6-5, Dacorian Rubin 4-51, Jace Norman 4-8.
Passing: C, Thrasher 4-10-0-102-0. R, Leo Garza 12-21-0-216-3.
Receiving: C, Osteen 1-15, Lewis 1-9, Gage Raley 1-62, Parker Kingrea 1-16. R, Brown 3-70-1, Jaxon Montelongo 5-38, Rubin 1-39, Jaydon Osborn 1-52-1, Marc St. Fort 2-17-1.
