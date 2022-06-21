RICHMOND — The Brazoswood 10U All-Stars advanced to the District 36, Area 2 championship round after beating Needville, 7-4 Monday night at George Park.
Staving off elimination with victories against Rosenberg (9-6) and Alvin (22-8) after an opening loss to Needville (6-5), Brazoswood will face Lamar Blue today at 7 p.m. Lamar is undefeated and has outscored its opponents, 28-0, in two games.
It was a strange victory against Needville, with a 45-minute to an hour delay. The delay stemmed from a call against a Needville player who had exceeded his number of pitches the night before.
That happened with Brazoswood ahead 4-2 as the pitcher in question, Colten Klemstein, threw one pitch and then the game was halted with Buc runners on first and second base.
In the top of the third, Needville got two runners on base courtesy of a walk and a hit batsman with one out, but on the next play, Brazoswood pitcher Sawyer Goens induced a Landon Walleck ball. Cash Roberson was thrown out at second base on the same play and ejected after an illegal slide.
Brazoswood added to its cushion in the bottom of the third as Jeremiah Lachance walked to start the frame, and Christian Kirk joined him on the base paths with his free ticket with one out. Goens loaded them up with his free ride to first base, and starting pitcher Colton Thomas made Needville pay with his three-run triple to the right-field gap to extend the lead to 7-2. However, Thomas tried stretching it into an inside-the-park home run but was thrown out at home plate.
Goens held down the fort on the mound until the top of the fifth, when he was replaced with one out. Mason McCarroll took over, and Needville got back-to-back singles, scoring a run off the second shot to left field to close the deficit to 7-3. Another run scored on an error on the third baseman.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Robert Vermillion took over on the mound for Brazoswood as he got the final out on a ground ball to second base.
Brazoswood once again left the bases loaded in the bottom half of the fifth. The team stranded 12 runners on base in the game.
In the top of the sixth, Vermillion got back-to-back groundouts and struck out the final Needville All-Star to end the game.
Needville took the initial lead in the top of the first, scoring off a hit and an error to go up 2-0.
Brazoswood batters were patient against Needville starter Weston Itammonds as they drew six walks — four coming around to score without a hit. After their first run scored on a passed ball, Kacen Maier, Lachance and Rylan Cox walked with the bases loaded to give them a two-run cushion.
Brazoswood drew 14 walks and recorded two hits and two hit batsmen to beat Needville.
Brazoswood will have to beat Lamar Blue twice to make it into the final championship Wednesday.
