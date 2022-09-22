CLUTE
The goal for the Brazoswood Bucs since head coach Joe Dale Cary arrived in March has been to break a pesky playoff drought and change how outsiders view a struggling program. However, it didn’t make sense to do it the same way that’s been done the other nine seasons.
“I think for the Buccaneers to be successful, we have to do something a little different,” Cary said. “I don’t think you can line up a traditional offense, and here we go, let’s see who’s got the best guys.
“We have not been to the playoffs in 10 years, and what’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. We have to change something; we’ve got to do something different.”
Friday night is their chance.
The Bucs will open District 24-6A play on the road against Clear Creek at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The season has gone well so far for the Bucs, who are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2015, beating teams by an average margin of 36 points and are top five in scoring averaging throughout the state. The Bucs have done it in various ways — through the air with their senior quarterback, on the ground using a running-back-by-committee approach, which has unearthed a talented sophomore, and a tenacious defense that has forced turnovers and returned a few for touchdowns.
“I think everybody is excited about 4-0, but I think everybody understands we have some tough games coming up; this is the meat of our schedule,” Cary said. “I don’t want to discount those wins, but we’ve got to continue getting better and getting ready because this Friday, they are real.”
Cary thought the fast start helped his players gain confidence, and everyone has gotten to play through the first four games, creating depth on the roster.
While Cary liked a lot about the team’s 4-0 start, most notably his offense averaging 62 points per game, he also saw things he thought the team needed to get better at, specifically against Houston Westbury.
Huskies’ quarterback Rickey Golightly Jr. completed deep touchdown passes of 70 and 75 yards to receiver Christopher Jones. The 70-yard touchdown and extra point handed Brazoswood its first deficit in a game since the fourth quarter of Week 1’s game against Beaumont United.
“It was a busted coverage on the first one, a miscommunication in the secondary,” Cary said. “We didn’t have a guy in the right spot; we should have had a guy standing right there where they threw the ball. Those things will cost you.
“Those big plays come down to you not lined up right, you miscommunicate or flat out get beat or miss a tackle. Those things happen; they even happen on Saturdays and Sundays. And I get that, and I am OK with that. What I am not OK with is us beating ourselves. That’s been a big point of emphasis this week.”
The offense has taken advantage of the Chip Kelly-like tempo, and Cary believed keeping that tempo going would help the Bucs against the Wildcats’ Cover-2 defense.
“When you play against teams that may be a little more talented than you or have more speed, I think you neutralize some of that superior talent with tempo,” Cary said. “So by us going fast, you almost force a defense to line up in base defense — they don’t have time to communicate, come up with exotic blitzes or stunts and coverages, they have to get lined up — and if we can force them into that, we know how they are going to line up.”
Clear Creek runs a 3-4 system similar to Brazoswood, but the Wildcats keep their system simple, which could be a disadvantage for the Bucs because Creek can stay lined up with Brazoswood, Cary said.
The two-look shell could also present a challenge for an offense that likes to go deep with speed at wide receiver, but Cary didn’t believe it would be a problem.
“That’s the thing about our offense,” Cary said, “with as fast as we are going and you run it and run it, those safeties will creep in, and all of a sudden, you can go deep. This offense forces defenses to think in two seconds. You’ll have about two to three seconds to get the call, get lined up and go.”
The best way to break Cover-2 is to run the ball and force the safeties to come down, opening the field for the receivers. That’s where sophomore running back Jose Trevino comes in. Trevino has had a great start to the season in his first varsity year with 523 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We knew in the spring that he had the capabilities of being a Friday night running back, and he has proven he does,” Cary said. “He is not the biggest dude in the world, but he’s got great vision and quickness and can run in the open field.
“He has a little bit of that ‘it’ factor that you can’t coach.”
The Wildcats slipped into the playoffs with a 3-7 record a year ago, and Clear Creek is projected to finish fourth in the district. Brazoswood defeated Creek in last season’s matchup.
The Wildcats’ offense returns a handful of starters, including three-year starting back Rocky Ketchum. He and Jeremiah Crum made a solid 1-2 punch for the Wildcats last season. Crum has since graduated.
“No. 34 (Ketchum) is their guy. They will hand it off to him a lot, they’ll go in the wildcat and snap it to him and if they throw it, they will throw it to No. 2 (Sam Sereal),” Cary said.
Junior Bryson Drake is under center flanked by receivers Sereal, Miguel Velez and sophomore Walker Hurst, who Cary said Creek likes a lot.
Creek’s two-back offense resembles Beaumont United, Cary said.
The Bucs revamped defensive line will get challenged. Cary indicated the team lost a lineman to injury before the season began, and another moved, leaving the team without its two best returning linemen, Cary said.
“They are going to run a lot of outside stretch plays, they will try to get 34 on the edge, and they will run a lot of downhill power like what we run,” Cary said. “If we can limit No. 34 and 2, we have a chance to be successful defensively.”
Creek returns eight starters on defense, including five in the secondary.
Returning inside linebackers include senior Isaiah Thomas and junior Dylan Russo.
“They are going to play hard, and they are going to play great defense,” Cary said. “No. 30 (Thomas) is their best linebacker. He’s a good player up front.”
Although beginning the season 1-0 was vital for Cary’s bunch, starting district play 1-0 is more important as an opportunity to reach the playoffs hangs in the balance. While Creek is a good team, the Bucs match up well against the Wildcats, Cary said. The Bucs enter Friday’s game 12-14 all-time against the Wildcats.
“It’s the next game. We are not going to make any game bigger than the others,” Cary said. “We did talk a little bit this week about chapter 1 being the non-district schedule, and now that that is over, it is time to turn the page and open up chapter 2.
“I think everybody knows we have to kick it up a notch, and everybody is 0-0. The first four wins were good; it’s great to be 4-0; there are a lot of teams in the state of Texas that would trade records with us right now. Enjoy what you’ve done, it’s great, but that’s over. You have to cross your Ts and dot your Is. Every one of them.”
Friday’s game will be broadcasted at brazosportisd.net.
