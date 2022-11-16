ANGLETON
Majestic Ford played like the definition of his first name, and he helped Angleton jump out to a 2-0 record to open the season.
The senior scored a team-high 20 points, including nine in the final 7:26 to close out a 52-48 non-district win Tuesday against Class 6A Ridge Point at Angleton High School.
“I told the guys, ‘We are going big dog hunting this year,’” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “We are not going after the teams we know we can beat. So we are going after guys that have made it to state or have been close because our ultimate goal is to be there.”
Ford — who scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the team’s season-opening win Friday against Heights — made his presence felt throughout the contest.
He opened the game with a bang when he drained a 3-pointer 49 seconds in, and he ended it with a defensive board and steamrolled to the basket to pick up the foul and deposit two free throws to seal the game with 18.3 seconds remaining.
“Majestic has been big. He is a senior, and he wants it right now,” Josey said. “He has plans to play college ball, and he wants to make sure that nothing is going to stop him.
“He is the leader of our team.”
Except for the 1:40 mark of the second quarter, Angleton led throughout, but the Wildcats had to fight in the fourth quarter.
Ford opened the final stanza with a putback, and sophomore Braydon Campbell sank a 3-pointer to push the Wildcats’ five-point lead to eight, 43-35.
Ford’s bucket in transition gave the Wildcats a 10-point advantage with 6:17 left.
The Panthers pulled within seven, 45-38, on three free throws from Ridge Point’s Terrance Ford, while Angleton did not score for 4:06. Majestic Ford put the game away with a drive to the basket with 2:11 remaining to push the Wildcats’ lead to 47-38.
Carson Smith laid the ball in on a drive to the basket on the next possession with 1:48 remaining to extend the Angleton lead to 49-38.
Ridge Point hung around but never pulled closer than five following Terrance Ford’s layup with 59.7 seconds left.
With the Panthers playing the foul game, Majestic Ford went to the line three times, finishing 3-of-5, including draining the final two free throws to a 52-45 lead with 18.3 seconds left.
The win was impressive for Angleton, which has six players out because the Wildcats football team is in a Class 5A, Region 3 Area round game this week.
“To see them get this win tonight was big, and I’m happy for them,” Josey said.
The Wildcats raced out to a 17-11 first-quarter lead thanks to their 3-point shooting.
Ford and Campbell each connected from deep twice. Campbell also drained a long 2 at the buzzer to culminate an 8-2 run by the Wildcats.
The sophomore finished with 19 points.
Angleton went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line in the first quarter and 6-of-15 from the floor. Michael Martinez hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, bringing the team’s total to 6-of-15 by the half.
“We have been shooting the ball well here lately,” Josey said. “We have so many shooters that you never know who is going to get hot, and when they get hot, we try to feed them as much as possible.”
Angleton’s six-point lead dwindled with Terrance Ford getting hot.
His drive to the basket closed the game to 19-15, and two shots from the charity stripe by Dorian Hayes made it a 20-17 game. Ford’s drive pulled the Panthers to within one, and Jaden Jinks’ bucket gave them their first lead with 1:40 remaining — concluding a 6-1 run.
Ford’s two free throws tied the game at 23 following free throws from Campbell and Tony Jackson, but Martinez’s triple with 23 seconds left in the half sent Angleton into the locker room with a 26-23 lead.
Ford finished the game with a game-high 21 points but was limited to four field goals — none from the 3-point line. The rest of the team mustered 27 points.
“We were trying to load up against him and make him work for everything he gets,” Josey said. “That was the game plan, and the guys did it to perfection.”
The third quarter stayed within two possessions.
The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter leading 38-33.
The Wildcats will play in the three-day McDonald’s Tournament starting Thursday at Pasadena High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.