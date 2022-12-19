SWEENY — A second head football coach is stepping down from his position in as many days.
Sweeny head coach/athletics director Clayton Odom informed Sweeny ISD officials Friday that he was leaving the district after two seasons. Odom told The Facts he was taking a job at Katy ISD but declined to say which school and what position he was taking.
His last day at Sweeny is Jan. 6, he said.
Odom ends his tenure in Sweeny on the heels of an 0-6 District 10-4A, D-II season and 1-9 overall record — snapping a nine-year playoff streak for the program.
The Bulldogs were 3-8 in district play and 5-15 overall under Odom, including a playoff appearance in his first season.
Odom is the second head football coach/AD to step down in back-to-back days. Former Columbia coach Brent Mascheck announced he was leaving the school Thursday after seven seasons with the Roughnecks.
“He wanted to pursue other opportunities, and he found an opportunity that catered to his skill set,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller said.
The position was formally posted Monday on the district’s website.
Sweeny was Odom’s first head coaching job when he joined the district in January 2020, replacing Randy Lynch.
Odom started his coaching career at Diboll High School as a defensive secondary and wide receivers coach, and basketball and track and field. After a stint at Lufkin Middle School as athletic coordinator, Odom joined the Katy football staff as an assistant, helping the team to the Class 5A D-II state title his first season.
Coaching positions at Conroe Oak Ridge and Morton Ranch high schools followed before he returned to Katy ISD as a junior high assistant principal. Odom rejoined the Katy Tigers for two seasons, guiding another state champion in 2012. Before coming to Sweeny, Odom spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Fort Bend Travis.
The district’s campus athletics coordinators will hold down the fort while Sweeny ISD looks for a new athletics director, Fuller said.
