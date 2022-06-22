DANBURY — Chance Barlow has had influential figures guide him throughout his collegiate playing and young coaching careers, and he will take that knowledge with him to lead a football program.
Barlow was named Danbury’s newest head football coach a year after coming on as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.
“My expectations are always to battle and win, and I always want to put our kids in a position to be successful,” he said. “There is nothing like UIL Texas high school playoffs, to be able to extend your season when half the state doesn’t get to, and that is always going to be the expectation and the standard.”
Barlow was a part of a 2021 Danbury team that helped set a standard of success for a program that historically has struggled to find it.
The Panthers ended an eight-year postseason drought, finishing 2-3 in the District 14-3A D-II standings, making it the first Panthers team to reach the playoffs since the 2013 squad went 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the district.
Being a part of a small program is nothing new for Barlow, who played football at D’Hanis High School, a Class 2A football program and 1A school for spring sports. He played quarterback and free safety in football and competed in basketball and baseball.
“It was a small school, so we had to participate in everything,” he said.
He attended then-Division II Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 2013 and ’14 and played the remainder of his college career at NAIA school Briar Cliff University in Sioux Falls, Iowa.
Fresh out of college, Barlow knew he wanted to get into a coaching career.
“Being a quarterback, I always wanted to be an offensive coordinator,” he said. “I love being on the offensive side of the ball, calling the plays and running audibles, so I had a pretty good understanding of how to run an offense since I played in high school and college.
“I had a great relationship with my offensive coordinators at both universities. They helped guide me and made me realize that this is what I wanted to do.”
Barlow received a call from his former high school coach, Troy Langfeld — a 25-year coach with D’Hanis ISD — who offered Barlow the offensive coordinator, a position he held for three years.
“They had been struggling in previous years,” Barlow said. “It took us two years to get back into the playoffs. In my second year, we got in but lost to a talented team, but the progress was there. In my last year there, we ended up going undefeated and making it to the regional semifinals.
“After that, I felt like I did all I could at D’Hanis, and it was time for me to venture out.”
That’s when the connection between Barlow and then-Danbury head coach Trey Herrmann came together.
Herrmann was entering his third — and what would eventually be his final — season at Danbury, and expectations were high.
“We hit it off real well in our interview, and he was someone I wanted to learn from,” Barlow said. “We got something going here last year. We made the playoffs, and I wanted to see it through.”
Barlow credited Herrmann and defensive coordinator JJ Barry — both veteran coaches who taught a young coordinator more about the game.
“Coach Barry had that old-school mentality, and coach Herrmann has been all over the place. He has seen 6A, 5A, 4A ball and obviously 3A, so he is very versatile,” Barlow said. “I am this new guy with this small-school experience who understands what it is like for these kids to have to go both ways, and I know what our matchups are.
“So I brought something new to the table, an off-the-wall kind of thinker and I did a lot of things they were not accustomed to.”
The 2021 Danbury offense transitioned to a power spread with quarterback Cooper Lynch at the controls. The team scored 235 points, averaging 21.3 points per game, the most points in a season since 2013. It was a stark contrast to some seasons that saw the team score fewer than 100 points.
“JJ Barry is a very accomplished coach and someone I wanted to compete with day in and day out on the defensive side,” Barlow said. “I wanted to learn as much as I could from Trey, he was a great mentor, and I wanted to put my system to use in an unfamiliar setting and see if I could be successful.”
Herrmann left in March to be the defensive coordinator at 5A Fort Bend Austin, and Barry departed for Bangs ISD.
“I had small-school experience, and that attracted me to Danbury,” Barlow said. “It was a similar set up — a small town, community support and athletics are very important to the kids and the community.”
Barlow learned aspects from Herrmann that he believes will guide him as a head coach, including his organizational skills and how he approached each week and each practice. Herrmann was detailed and structured, and Barlow hopes to put all of that to good use in his first upcoming season at the helm.
“He understands what it takes to build a program,” Barlow said. “Being able to be around him, learn and the organizational part of being a head football coach is something I took away from him.
“Being in a room with him and Barry is like iron sharpens iron. I can see things quicker, they exposed me to so much, and I exposed things to them. We fed off each other, and we grew as a staff. I will miss them in the war room, but I will take what I learned from them and keep this thing going.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.