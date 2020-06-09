Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman drowns, beaches close because of high tides
- No injuries in LJ shooting, police say
- Peaceful demonstration planned in Angleton
- March and demonstration bring community together in peaceful protest
- Angleton man gets probation in truck crash
- District attorney announces planned resignation
- New COVID-19 cases concentrated in Pearland
- Freeport officer tests positive; no virus announcement Saturday
- Lake Jackson, Freeport to host unity events
- Surfside Beach has first confirmed COVID-19 case
Images
Videos
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Suspect's murder, aftermath too familiar (17)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Messengers being shot for providing information (15)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Trump attacks on Scarborough degrading his office (14)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Primary runoffs present problem (10)
- Letter to the editor (8)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Law takes a back seat to pandering (8)
- Donna Marie Johnson (8)
- MARQUS WILLIAMS: Protests are a demand for change (7)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Extended school day a reasonable solution (6)
- BYRON YORK: Sessions sure he did right thing (6)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Hundreds march in Freeport against racial injustice
- Two arrested in connection with March drive-by shooting
- Updates for June 9, 2020
- Threat from high tides remains as beaches reopen
- Local workouts
- Community calendar for June 9, 2020
- Uranium Energy: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
- Conn's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.