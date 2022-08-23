The Pearland 12U All-Stars had put together timely hits and big innings as they went unbeaten through the Southwest Region Championship game and Little League World Series opener.
Then there was Monday.
Cohen Sakamoto, Jonnovyn Sniffen and Jaron Lancaster combined for a one-hit shutout to lead Hawaii to a 6-0 win over Pearland in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Pearland, representing the Southwest Region, will play the team from Davenport, Iowa, the winner of the Midwest Region, in an elimination game at 6 p.m. today. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Pearland will have to win two games to play for the United States championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hawaii improved to 3-0 in the tournament and has allowed just two total hits in those three games. Pearland is the first team for take Hawaii a full six innings after the West representative run-ruled its first two opponents.
Like Thursday’s World Series opener against Mid-Atlantic Region winner Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Pearland trailed 2-0 early. Hawaii scored both runs in the first inning off Pearland starter Jackson Wolfe courtesy of a Daly Watson two-run home run with two outs.
Pearland could not take advantage of one-out walks in the top of the second and third innings as Hawaii added to its lead with another two-run home run from Lancaster to extend the West Region winner’s margin to 4-0.
Pearland’s best chance to cut into Hawaii’s lead came in the top of the fifth inning when Cooper Arbaugh drew a one-out walk and Cohen Hartman was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with two outs.
Hawaii made the switch on the mound to Lancaster, who got Jake Zurek — the player of the game in the World Series opener — to fly out to center field to end the threat.
Hawaii scored two runs in the bottom half on a two-run triple by Sakamoto following a meeting on the mound.
Pearland attempted to score in the top of the sixth with a leadoff single by Kaiden Shelton — Pearland’s first hit of the game — and a two-out walk by Austin Cummins, but Manuel Castillo struck out swinging to end the game.
Wolfe pitched three innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked a pair. Zurek went an inning, surrendering one run on two hits, and Arbaugh pitched an inning.
Monday’s loss was the first for Pearland in the entire Little League tournament.
