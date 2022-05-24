SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Region IV finalClass 4ASweeny (28-9) vs. Columbia (33-8)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed) to follow 30 minutes later at Pearland Dawson High SchoolTickets: $8, sold online only at pearlandisd.org/Page/184 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff Schedule Final Sport Softball Sweeny Ticket Pearland Dawson High School Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman dies in 521 rolloverVW facility in Freeport on tableBrazosport's Perry invited to Hawaii Tiki BowlJones Creek on the hook for private road workMartinez sings her way to finalsJay Elliott BrooksB-Wood will B-Gone soonJudge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of prioritiesTHE HONORABLE JAMES RAY “J. RAY” GAYLE, IIIJames Wendell “Jim” Funderburg Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedColumbia High incident ignites controversy (2)YVONNE MINTZ: Changed Bonnen delivers wise words (1)Mary Nita Berwick Wing (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Unexpected' plant issues expected (1)James Wendell “Jim” Funderburg (1)Norma Lee Dean (Dawson) (1)Barry Lane Hughes (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)Brazoswood seniors level up on learning (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: America fails to find answer to gun violence (1)Jones Creek on the hook for private road work (1)Judge J. Ray Gayle III remembered as man of priorities (1)What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak? (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Freeport LNG seeks longer construction window Surfside reserve officer saves drowning man San Bernard river tests come back positive Volunteers tag redfish ahead of annual tournament SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE Phillips gets opportunity to play next level GOLF COLUMN: Golfers tee off for kids Online Poll Will you vote in the May 24 party primary runoff elections? You voted: Yes, as a Republican Yes, as a Democrat No, sitting this one out Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Kid's Campus Child Care Hiring Removing Disaster and Watco Hosting Job Fair Fluor Hiring Pipefitters East End C: Restoration Auction Competitive sealed Bid Cause# Bulletin
