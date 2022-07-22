Participants will dip from incoming balls and look to throw their opponents out for a cause to help uninsured families dodge costly medical bills.
The Community Health Network will be hosting the third annual Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alvin Community College gymnasium, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin.
Proceeds go toward expanding access to quality health services at the MyCHN location in Freeport. Contributions from community supporters go to cover the cost of care for low-income medical, dental, mental health and uninsured patients.
The organization’s first year hosting the event was in 2019, but it picked it up again following the COVID pandemic shutting it down in 2020. Lake Jackson Intermediate School hosted last year’s event.
“Community Health Network is excited to once again offer Dodge For A Cause. This event is exciting and brings out the competitive nature in everyone,” said Community Health Network’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Young in a press release.
CHN’s Director for Marketing, Mariela Salgado, said one more team can still register in time for the event.
“The event has grown by 20 to 30 percent because it’s an event for the community, and the community supports us,” Salgado said. “The first two years, we raised less than $5,000, but this year, we are close to our goal of $10,000.”
The tournament will have levels similar to a March Madness bracket, Salgado said, and spectators are allowed to watch the tournament at the school, she said.
Community Health Network is a nonprofit healthcare organization that helps local low-income and uninsured families in the Brazoria, Galveston, and Southeast Harris counties.
The organization provides quality medical, dental, pediatric, OB/GYN, counseling, psychiatric and pharmacy services on-site with low-cost prescriptions for our patients, the release states.
