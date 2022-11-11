FREEPORT — As the wind grew stronger, so did the nerves after a 27-point Brazosport lead dwindled with less than six minutes left.
However, a late first-down rush from quarterback Randon Fontenette sealed the game and Booker T. Washington’s undefeated season as Brazosport (6-5) survived a late surge to win 27-18 over the Golden Eagles (10-1) in a Class 4A, D-I, Region 3 bidistrict game at Hopper Field.
B’port is all too accustomed to close games, and Friday’s game was no exception. Five of its six district games were decided by eight points or fewer.
“Hats off to those guys, they played hard, and they were an undefeated team, and they were the best that HISD had to offer,” head coach Mark Kanipes said.
The Golden Eagles’ offense has been the talk of District 11-4A, D-I, outscoring their opponents in district play 403-60 and averaging 57.5 points per game.
However, it was difficult to tell the team’s tendencies when they were not winning by a lot.
“It was hard to tell because they’d be beating people so bad it’s just that you never really got a good read on them,” Kanipes said.
What helped was a persistent wind that ranged from 20 to 25 mph. It helped the Exporters set up camp in Golden Eagles territory all night.
The visitors high-powered offense was thrown off schedule when Fontenette picked off quarterback Kamryn Jackson.
It was the highly coveted safety’s third interception of the season and set up the Exporters at midfield.
The Exporters could not turn it into points as Fontenette threw an interception.
A 6-yard punt from the Golden Eagles gave the Exporters field position in the red zone. This time, Brazosport cashed in.
Four consecutive runs with Fontenette and running back Xavier Butler trading reps ended when Fontenette called his number and scampered in on a 5-yard rush.
The Golden Eagles took their time on the next drive, scraping nearly six minutes off the clock. However, an incompletion on fourth and 16 inside Brazosport’s 25-yard line killed the drive.
A screen pass to junior wide receiver Toric Goins was the game’s biggest play up to that point, with multiple blocks giving him a lane to spring through for a 39-yard gain.
Butler fumbled two plays later, but the Golden Eagles returned the favor two plays later, with Fontenette pouncing on the ball.
On fourth-and-12, Fontetenette saw defense went left while he sprinted for the right pylon, beating the safety to the spot for a 13-0 lead.
Jackson went early and often to wide receiver Andre Walker, connecting with him six times in the first half for 68 yards.
However, when hauling in a reception, Walker came down awkwardly and left the game just 69 seconds before halftime and did not return.
It was far from a perfect half from either side, as the teams combined for four turnovers and six penalties.
Going into the half, Washington was discombobulated. An offense that averaged over 50 points a game was shut out and limited to under 100 passing yards.
Even though the Exporters were held to 93 first-half yards, they took advantage of terrific field position, starting four of their five drives at the 50-yard line or inside Golden Eagle territory.
Fontenette stole the show in the first half with the team’s two touchdowns, alongside two takeaways.
Rinse and repeat as the Exporters started the first drive of the second half, once again in Washington territory.
B’port wasted little time as Fontenette threw the ball off his back foot and in the back end of the end zone.
With a defensive back draped all over Goins, he acrobatically twisted his body to adjust and pinned the ball against him with one hand for the touchdown.
To add to it, on the two-point conversion, a throwback pass to offensive lineman Christian Scharrer put the Exporters up 21-0.
Brazosport had a chance to score points, but Goins had three drops on the drive and his last on fourth down. Goins made up for it just three plays later on defense.
Jackson overthrew his intended receiver, landing it in Goins’ lap. He weaved his way through traffic and found himself in the end zone on a 48-yard interception return.
Washington scored for the first time when Jackson hit Broderick Malone in stride for a 66-yard touchdown pass. The PAT attempt was blocked to make it 27-6.
The Golden Eagles’ momentum became more robust than the wind.
After recovering the onside kick, Washington pulled out a trick play with a double reverse to freshman Nicholas Tramble.
He galloped down the sideline until getting shoved out at the Brazosport 3. The Golden Eagles scored one play later on a Jackson keeper to make it 27-12.
After a Brazosport three-and-out and an 8-yard punt, the Golden Eagles provided their second trick play as Tramble outpaced the Brazosport secondary to cut the lead. A third-straight missed 2-point conversion made it 27-18.
“The problem is we had opportunities where we had turnovers, and we got good positions, we didn’t take advantage of it,” Kanipes said.
Brazosport will face Lindale in the area round.
“We have had trouble in the second round, so it’s time to get past that hurdle and get ready for next week’s game,” he said.
