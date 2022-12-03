NEEDVILLE — Angleton Christian Senior Atavion Sullivan stepped in front of a pass, and all that was in front of him was a clear court and a hoop.
And he delivered.
The senior’s dunk gave the Warriors their first lead of the game with over four minutes left, a lead they would not relinquish as Angleton Christian held on to a 41-40 victory Friday in the Warriors’ first game at the Leroy Miksch Tournament at Needville High School.
“After Tavi got that dunk. That was the official momentum changer right there because then after that, that other team looked down a little bit, and they flustered and on the defensive end, we did a good job,” Angleton Christian coach Khory Ross said.
Sullivan was coming off a 19-point, 10-steal and seven-rebound effort in the Warriors’ 63-33 win Tuesday over Brazosport Christian.
His first-half performance was much quieter Friday, with three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the floor.
Sullivan’s three points and Brooks Owens got the other two on a breakaway layup on Kinkaid’s lone turnover of the period were the only points of the first quarter.
Kinkaid’s full-court pressure gave the Warriors problems. They had five turnovers and made two of their seven shot attempts in the period.
The Warriors began the game from behind, thanks to efficient 3-point shooting from the Falcons. ACS was in a 2-3 zone on defense, and help defense was not getting to Kinkaid shooters quick enough, Ross said.
Down 15-5 with 3:45 left in the first half, the Warriors’ first two points came at the line from Kaleb Miranda off the bench. He would also drain a 3-pointer.
“Coming off the bench, it gives me a boost of confidence to help the team,” Miranda said.
However, Kinkaid shot 5-of-7 in the quarter, including draining all three treys, as Angleton Christian trailed 25-16 at the half.
Owens led the way with nine points and made all three of his shots. Miranda added five.
Trailing 28-18, Sullivan made an impact.
He threw down a dunk and hit a 10-foot jump shot from the elbow during the following play. A jump shot from Jacob Soria sparked a 6-0 run, forcing a Falcons timeout.
ACS turned up the defense, forcing six turnovers in the frame and into the fourth, trimming the deficit to five.
Two consecutive buckets out of the break, and ACS trailed 31-30 with 5:30 left in the game. Possession after possession, each team traded blows down the stretch before Sullivan’s dunk.
The Warriors’ 9-2 run in three minutes was enough to hold off the feisty Falcons. Kinkaid was held down to 33 percent from the field in the fourth.
A key attribute behind Angleton Christian’s fourth-quarter run was forcing turnovers. Kinkaid had just two in the first half but turned it over 11 times in the second half. Meanwhile, ACS gave it away once in the final stanza.
Sullivan finished the game with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. Owens was five of six from the field and had 12 points. Miranda added eight points off the bench.
“We are all excited; I was very confident in my team. We did really well today, and I am very proud of them,” Miranda said.
OTHER GAMES
The Warriors’ undefeated season ended in the second game of the night with a 45-42 loss against Brazoswood. The Bucs (3-9) won their opener in a 57-35 victory over Bay City.
The Roughnecks won their opening game of the night, 51-46, against Caney Creek.
The tournament will conclude today in Needville.
