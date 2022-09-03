Learning to slow down and be more patient as the tides of a long life rise and fall has benefitted me in many ways, especially my ability to catch big redfish.
When my hair color turned gray, I began walking slower, easing along in Old Blue on the highways and cruising the waterways at half throttle aboard I’m Ready.
I believe that these changes, in a way, have gone about my daily activities as time passed, have allowed me to see and hear more interesting events, live longer and fill my stringer with those bronze backline busters that roam our bays.
During my young adult years, everything was done at an accelerated pace; walking fast, exceeding the speed limit going to work and zipping at a rate that felt like I was going to lose all the hair on my head in my fishing boat was a way of life. It was like I rushed through each minute of every 24 hours to get to the next.
One heart-stopping experience that caused me to walk a little slower and look where I was stepping took place on a cat squirrel hunt in deep East Texas.
I was hurrying through the woods, trying to get within shooting distance of a little wild rascal that was barking.
He shut off his chatter, and I stopped. As I looked down, trying to keep from making any noise by stepping on a leaf or stick, I suddenly realized my foot was about to land in the middle of a huge Canebrake Rattlesnake rolled up like a firehose. I’m sure that made me think about slowing my walking in the woods and perhaps other times.
Through my many years driving Old Blue, there have been several near-miss wrecks.
Years ago, when she was bright and shiny, we were on our way home from work just after dark on old 288. There were lots of cars and trucks, all exceeding the speed limit in a hurry to get home.
Suddenly, dozens of red tail lights flashed on as the light turned red at the oncoming intersection. I started to brake, but a glance in my rearview mirror told me the little car behind me was going way too fast to stop and would bash Old Blue’s rear if I didn’t get out of his way, so I swerved into the left-hand turn lane. I was right; the vehicle went on with tires screaming and slammed into a stopped pickup truck’s rear ahead of me. Both vehicles had some serious damage.
The man driving the truck was not hurt; a young lady driving that car was lucky and only suffered a bloody nose along with a bump on her head. Old Blue avoided the junkyard, and I escaped without a scratch while wondering if I should slow my driving.
It was always full speed ahead during my young and wild boat driving days.
Once on a nighttime trip to the floundering grounds, with Carolyn and longtime fishing friends Randy and Fannie Lou Edens on board, something shook me up and caused me to ease back on the throttle. My standard procedure during motoring time was for everyone to sit down in the seats while I stood looking over the windshield for better visibility.
Hurrying along on a clear, full, moonlight night on the old intercostal, I passed Rattlesnake Point and made a short left turn through a deep cut that led to the gigging area. I had made this trip many times, but on this night, I made my turn late and barely missed hitting a large light pole marking the right side of the cut.
My fishing buddies sitting in the boat didn’t notice, nor did I tell them how close we came to a bad accident. This is the first time I have ever told this story to anyone, including my honey, Carolyn. The moment stuck with me in such a lasting way that I started slowing down and being more patient in all my activities.
Over the last 30 years, I have spent most of my fishing days hoping to battle with those big, wild, two-spotted line stretchers of the shallows redfish. It’s slow fishing and requires a lot of patience. A recent trip with my son was a typical day. The bait camps were out of live minnows, so Chuck used our handy dandy cast net to catch a good supply of mullet.
I had to be home early for a doctor’s appointment, so we spent all our time in one special place. During the next six hours, we had lots of time to watch nature at its best. Sea birds of all kinds are searching for a meal.
Little crabs are pulling on a dead mullet, while the oysters they live in are spitting out excess water and closing up until the next high tide. It’s a nice way to pass the time between hook-ups with only three big fish bites for the day. It was time to leave when Chuck asked for 10 more minutes for an extra-large mullet on his line to attract a whopper. Suddenly, the water exploded, and he got his wish.
He went to war with a 27-inch monster of the shallows that took all his extra time and a lot more to net. It was a slow catch day, but with our patience, we put four nice redfish on our stringer that weighed close to 30 pounds.
