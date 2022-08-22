LAKE JACKSON
Hannah Kimbrough was not designated as a team captain to start her junior season, but she plays like one.
“She didn’t start the year as a leader, but she is going to end up that way, on and off the court,” Lady Eagles coach Robby Crihfield said. “And I am very excited about that.”
The Brazosport Christian Lady Eagle is striving to be an all-around talent on the court while being a supportive figure to her teammates as BCS (4-10-1) prepares for district play next week and gears for another postseason push.
“I have always liked being there to support everyone through what they are working on and being a good Christian role model,” Kimbrough said. “I am still going to be there for people, whether I am a captain or not. I feel like I am a person who can be there for everyone.”
The Lady Eagle middle hitter is a force at the net, but the junior is looking to sharpen her game from all six positions on the court, especially in the back row, where she can help improve the team’s serve-receive.
“We struggle with that a lot as a team, so that is one of the main goals we are working on,” she said. “I want to improve our serve-receive to give me more opportunities to help the team offensively by producing kills.”
As Kimbrough grows into her role this season, so will Crihfield’s expectations of her.
“My expectation for her is to be our district MVP,” he said. “I expect to be the first player since Kathryn Balser to finish a season with a .200 or more hitting percentage.
“She’s awesome.”
Balser recorded a .221 hitting percentage during her junior year in 2017, and Kimbrough is scratching that surface.
Kimbrough has produced 62 kills in 36 sets with a .176 hitting percentage. She has five blocks and 16 service aces this season and leads the team in digs, kills, serve receptions and total blocks.
Kimbrough has accumulated plenty throughout her three seasons. She has amassed 262 career kills in 200 sets, with 31 blocks, 24 solo and 104 aces.
Throughout her career, however, she has used her faith to guide her.
“Being a Christian helps bring joy in your life, and it helps me keep that joy on the court with my friends,” Kimbrough said. “All of my friends motivate me on the court, but off the court, coach (Crihfield) is a big inspiration.”
Former Lady Eagle Serena Aad has also served as an inspiration to Kimbrough.
Aad, who produced 204 kills, 201 digs and 132 service aces as an all-around player for BCS in her final season last year, talked about how she has leaned on God to lead her in a story in The Facts during last year’s volleyball season. Aad’s love for her faith has since rubbed off on Kimbrough through the conversations the two have had about God and other off-the-court topics, Kimbrough said.
“God is a very big inspiration in my life, for volleyball and my general motivation for all of my day,” Kimbrough said. “I do struggle to go to him about things, and I think everyone does, but that is something I am working on.
“Like when I am upset on the court, I have to remember that this is just a game, it doesn’t matter, and I just need to keep my head up to stay positive for the team.”
