Relay teams were the strength of the West of the Brazos Swim team last weekend at the Texas Aquatic Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.
While no swimmers from the team won a gold medal, many swimmers lowered their times and came home with plenty of hardware.
A pair of 15- to 17-year-old relay teams led the girls team.
The quartet of Gracie Bible, Kendall Dean, Sarah Gambrel and Laurelie Nemeth took third in the 200-meter freestyle relay in 2:05.82 and third in the 200-meter medley relay in 2:26.20.
The 13- and 14-year-old foursome of Makena Nichols, Abigail Miksch, Isabel Reyes and Kate Chilton finished with a bronze medal in the 200-meter medley relay, finishing with a time of 2:26.58.
“We had a lot of 9-10 girls and 15-17 girls do well in relays,” coach Rachel Worden said. “And I think since swimming is such an individualized event where you are not playing with your teammates. But when you swim in those relays, it is super fun for those girls.
“There is a lot of cheering for each other and I think that is a lot of fun for them.”
Miksch’s name was all over the results for West of the Brazos as she finished in the top-10 in five events.
“She has been a swimmer since she was young and she has a great work ethic and she pushes herself,” Worden said. “For her to push herself and put in the work, it makes her a great athlete.”
Individually, Dean won a bronze with a time of 2:27.75 in the 200-meter butterfly.
Others finishers include, fourth place, Dean, 15-17, 50-meter backstroke, 34.23; Reyes, 13-14, 50-meter breaststroke, 38.12; fifth place, Reyes, Nichols, Chilton and Miksch, 13-14, 200-meter freestyle relay, 2:13.36; sixth place, Miksch, 13-14, 100-meter freestyle, 1:07.32; seventh place, Miksch, 13-14, 50-meter butterfly, 34.22; and Jett Lara, 8U, 25-meter butterfly, 23.56; eighth place, Taylor Shepherd, Reagan Worden, Leah Miksch and Avery Smith, 9-10, 100-meter freestyle relay, 1:16.02; Abigail Miksch, 13-14, 50-meter freestyle, 30.77; and ninth, Reyes, 13-14, 50-meter butterfly, 34.65 and Nichols, 13-14, 200-meter freestyle, 2:48.64.
No boys team finished in the top three at state, but 8U swimmer Corbin Schulte had the best finish for the team with a fifth-place time of 44.14 in the 50-meter freestyle.
Other competitors that finished in the top 10 included sixth place, Luke Bowers (swimming for Bay City Swim team), 15-17, 200-meter freestyle relay, 1:55.11; eighth place, Rush Worden, 8U, 25-meter freestyle, 20.17; and 10th place, Bowers, 15-17, 200-meter medley relay, 2:17.90
