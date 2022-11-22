The Danbury Lady Panthers enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in program history this year under first-year coach Kevyn Trammell, and that success lent itself to selections on the District 24-3A volleyball teams.
The Lady Panthers (8-6, 20-14) placed fourth in the district standings and made it past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The team advanced to their first regional tournament appearance since 2002 and third regional appearance all time.
Danbury qualified for the playoffs for the third straight season. The Lady Panthers recorded five-set victories in the bidistrict round against Anderson-Shiro and the area round against Orangefield. The Lady Panthers’ season ended against Class 3A state semifinalist East Bernard in a Region 3 quarterfinal.
East Bernard (14-0) won the district, followed by Brazos (12-2) and Boling (10-4).
Danbury senior Jesse Garner ended her high school career as the district’s co-offensive most valuable player with Boling’s Madison Malone.
Other district individual selections include Brazos’ Haiven Alvarado and East Bernard’s Kellen Dorotik as co-MVPs; East Bernard’s Abby Hudgins and Boling’s Emma Jones as co-setters of the year; East Bernard’s Charlsie Atteberry as defensive player of the year; and East Bernard sophomore Jade Romero as the newcomer of the year.
Sadie Meeks was Danbury’s lone first-team selection.
Other first-teamers were East Bernard’s Lexie Warncke, Bailey Leopold and Sarah Devine; Brazos’ Jemma Zahradnik and Raelynn Krueger; Boling’s Maddy Jay Simpson and Savannah Savage; Hempstead’s Haley Herbert; and Hitchcock’s Olivia Rodriguez.
Named to the second team were Danbury’s Francessa Vrazel and Brynlee Auer.
Rounding out the second-team selections were East Bernard’s Jenna Krpec and Laney Andersen; Hempstead’s Mariana Venegas and Akyrah King; Brazos’ Sophia Vykukal and Aubani Cormier; Boling’s Payton Calk and Ellie Voulgaris; Van Vleck’s Ashlynn Winzenried; Hitchcock’s Abigail Armacost; and Harmony’s Zariah Zeno.
Lexi Fief was Danbury’s lone honorable mention selection.
Also making the honorable mention were East Bernard’s Bella Dujka, Emma Massey and Jodi Borowiak; Boling’s Elise Sharpe, Karli Joyce, Kenna Gibson, Stephanie Borges, Haley Fojtik and Kayle Hodge; Brazos’ Paige Demny; Harmony’s Izabella Alvarez, Valeria Gonzalez, Shamarah Telfort and Adaora Owoade; Hempstead’s Chloe Uvalle and Elizabeth Zamora; Hitchcock’s Jhala Fontenette, London Bouldin, Katy Rodriguez, Genesis Carter and Angelina Gagne; and Van Vleck’s C’Tena Simien, Bailey Hauff, Keira Reis, Celeste Gutowski, Nicole Ryman, Jaila Wilson and Serenity Suarez.
Madysun Carrigan, Vrazel, Garner and Jaeden Kuck earned academic all-district for Danbury.
