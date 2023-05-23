CLUTE — It’s hard to believe Brazoswood’s Anthony Sury wasn’t interested in water polo when he first arrived at high school. However, he developed a passion for it and used it as an avenue to get a higher education.
Four years later, that avenue was paved with a bright future ahead.
Sury signed his national letter of intent to continue playing water polo at Austin College after a stellar career at Brazoswood, culminating in a state championship his senior season in the first year the sport was sanctioned by the UIL.
“Most of my friends go there, and a lot of people that I have been playing with since I started water polo, and I wanted to go somewhere I knew a lot of the faces instead of going into a random locker room and having to prove yourself,” Sury said.
Sury narrowed his search to Iona University, where Buc teammate Jayden Arana will attend, and Austin College.
Austin College is a Division III school that competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, coached by Mark Lawrence. The Kangaroos went 9-12 overall and 7-1 in conference play this spring.
“Austin College was the cheapest, more beneficial for me and my career in water polo and my major for history, and I can come home for the holidays instead of spending it in New York,” Sury said. “It was definitely a hard decision and last minute.”
After a brief stint with water polo when he attended Lake Jackson Intermediate, Sury had more interest in swimming when he began high school and even began college swimming recruiting, he said. However, the COVID pandemic changed the way he viewed the sport. After the pandemic, Sury realized how good he was at water polo. It was a sport he developed a passion for with the help of head coach Robert Brown, and he believed it was the best way for him to receive a college education.
After Sury’s sophomore year, he made it onto Austin College’s radar, and that perked Sury’s interest in wanting to play water polo past high school.
“I would spend hours emailing the coaches back, and I know I had the talent to back it up, but the accolades weren’t necessarily there,” Sury said. “When recruiting began my senior year, there were a lot of small schools interested in me, but it wasn’t until my senior year that it grew.”
Sury was the region’s MVP and first-team all-District 12-6A selection. His achievements were topped off in the state tournament when Sury ended his Buc water polo career as the most valuable player. In the championship game, he finished with six goals and an assist and had 12 goals, two assists and two steals in the tournament.
“I knew I was good, but I was really good because of the people I was surrounded with,” Sury said. “After we won state and were lined up with our medals, and they announced the game MVP, I thought it would be Mason (Potter) or Jayden 100 percent just because of how good they are.
“When they called my name, I thought, ‘OK, it was just for one game that they made me MVP.’ Then I was named regional MVP, and that was shocking; then they named me the state tournament MVP. I don’t go around flexing about how I was MVP, but I would give it to any of those other guys if I had a choice. They deserve it just as much as I do, but it does feel pretty cool to be named MVP.”
Earlier this month, Sury and his Brazoswood teammates were honored with their state championship rings, just one of many moments Sury will cherish in his unforgettable senior year.
One of Sury’s favorite memories from the 2022 season was the overtime win against Dawson. The Bucs started the extra period fast out of the gate and did not let the Eagles come back.
Eleven seconds into the first overtime, Sury had possession with his back to the net and used his patented move of throwing the ball backward past Dawson keeper Jordan Pomier.
“I threw the backhand like 7 meters out, and it when in perfectly, Sury said.
One week later, the top-ranked Bucs defeated Southlake Carroll, 16-14, in the state semifinal game and delivered a 19-10 win over Boerne Champion to claim the state title at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Beating Boerne Champion was also a favorite memory for Sury.
“They just suck, and I am so much better than them,” Sury said jokingly. “They hate me, and if there is one thing I could say to them is, kiss my ring.”
With graduation arriving this week, the feeling that his high school career is ending has finally hit Sury — a career that has featured multiple runs at the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State tournament, more than 100 wins for Brazoswood, a stack of personal accolades, a state championship, a parade and a championship ring.
“I think it’s the whole season and finally winning what I will cherish the most,” he said. “It all hit me at once, but it still hasn’t hit me that it’s over because I’m still going to play in college.”
