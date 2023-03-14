FREEPORT — Brazosport has beaten its opponents so quickly it took a week for the Lady Ships to play a full softball game.
Brazosport went three innings in its District 26-4A win against La Marque on Friday and played four innings in Monday afternoon’s 16-1 win over Stafford at Perryman Field.
The Lady Ships (3-0, 6-2) have taken care of the lighter portion of their schedule by outscoring opponents 43-1 through the first three games of district play behind solid pitching and hard-hitting offense.
“We’ve been working hard, and they know what is ahead of us,” Brazosport coach Voncia Ducre said. “We have some tough games ahead of us, but we are off to a good start, and they are having fun.”
Four players collected four hits each, and Breeanna Brege drove in five runs in the Lady Ships’ fourth straight win.
Brazosport went to work early by sending eight batters to the plate in the first inning, producing four runs. The Lady Ships batted around in the second frame for a six-run inning.
The team added four runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
Brege batted 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including hitting a three-run home run in the third inning over the left-center field wall.
Emily Dohle batted 3-for-4 and scored three times, and Jazelyn People batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored and drove in a run. Aleigha Madrigal drove in four runs on her 3-for-4 day, including her crossing home plate four times.
Aubrey Martinez and Lizet Jimenez each recorded two hits. Jimenez also had three RBIs and scored three times.
Stafford starter Arisa Lemelle surrendered 16 runs, 12 earned, on 19 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Jimenez earned the win in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one unearned, and struck out nine on 70 pitches. She walked one batter.
The Lady Ships will resume district play next Tuesday at Iowa Colony. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
After that, Brazosport will enter the heart of its non-district schedule against last season’s Region 4 finalist Columbia and defending district champion and Class 4A state runner-up Sweeny before closing out the first round of district play.
“I feel like if we play our game, we are going to be competitive,” Ducre said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, just on the little things, but we are making progress. We have to be selective with our pitches. They’re decent, but we are going to be competitive. We are going to go get it.”
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.