Several swimmers qualified for the regional meet this weekend.
In Class 6A, Brazoswood had 10 events qualify for the 6A-Region 6 meet beginning Friday at the Cy Fair ISD Natatorium in Houston.
The top six swimmers from the District 24 meet advanced to regional competition.
Four individuals advanced, including last season’s regional qualifier Minnie Tran, who qualified in the 50-yard freestyle with a third-place time of 25.07 and finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.46, dropping 2.81 from her seeded time.
The senior also qualified in two relays.
The quartet of Tran, Mallory Kesler, Jaycie Fort and Sarah Gambrel placed fifth in the 200 medley in 2:00.02, dropping 2.48 from their seeded time. Tran, Kesler, Gambrel and Alexandra Sparkman took fifth in the 400 freestyle in 3:57.87 to advance to region. That team dropped their time by 4.88.
The Lady Bucs 200 freestyle relay, swam by Fort, Sparkman, Anna Reuschle and Sarah Mitterling, also qualified with their sixth-place time of 1:54.33.
Other individual qualifiers include Gambrel’s fourth-place time of 56.41 in the 100 freestyle, Jayden Arana taking sixth in the 50 freestyle in 23.34 and Anthony Sury reaching the wall in 57.13 to place third in the 100 backstroke. He dropped his time by 3.21 to help him qualify.
The Bucs back also qualified in three relays.
The foursome of Sury, Mason Potter, Collin Pyeatt and Arana placed third in the 200 medley in 1:45.44, and the 200 freestyle team of Sean Brown, Potter, Brady James and Arana took fourth in 1:37.62. The 400 freestyle team of Brown, James, Pyeatt and Sury will compete at regional after finishing fifth in 3:40.94. That team dropped their time by 4.33.
The Bucs finished fifth in the district meet with 46 points, and the Lady Bucs accumulated 41 points to settle for sixth. Clear Lake won the boys title with 152 points, and Creek took home the girls title with 133 points.
ANGLETON
Angleton had a successful day at the District 18-5A meet last weekend. Both teams placed runner-up, with the Wildcats scoring 110 and the Ladycats finishing with 95. Angleton head coach Ginger LaRaia was named the district coach of the meet.
Friendswood swept the district titles.
Nevertheless, Angleton qualified 16 swimmers for individual and relay events to the Class 5A Region 5 meet beginning Friday at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land. The top six advanced to the region meet.
Luke Cook led all Angleton qualifiers with a couple of wins. The sophomore advanced in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.52 and the 500 freestyle in 4:44.63. He was also a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that included Zachery Schober, Greyson Bell and Ean Arbogast, with a runner-up time of 3:24.66, dropping their mark by 3.14. Cook, Riley Wheeland, Bell and Arbogast also qualified in the 200 medley in 1:48.17, dropping their time by 4.05.
Other individual qualifiers include Arbogast, who took second in the 100 freestyle (49.21) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (22.64); Bell in the 200 individual medley with a third-place time of 2:14.67 and sixth in the breaststroke with 1:09.99; Jackson George in the 200 IM placing fourth in 2:18.01 and fifth in the backstroke in 1:02.10; Connor Lindsey in the 100 butterfly placing fifth in 1:01.72 and fourth in the breaststroke in 1:07.84; Jackon Remmers placed sixth in the 200 IM in 2:20.38 and fourth in the butterfly in 1:00.90; and Brock Rieck took fourth in the backstroke in 1:01.84.
Other qualifying Wildcat relays include the 200 freestyle team of Lindsey, Schober, George and Wheeland taking fourth in 1:37.78.
Elena Buckley and Julia Cook each led the Ladycats by qualifying in four events.
Buckley was a part of the 200 freestyle team of Anabella Steddum, Brooklyn Foote and Cook with a runner-up time of 1:55.94, and the 400 freestyle team of Buckley, Cook, Emily Green and Emma Marroquin, who placed runner-up in 4:13.22.
Individually, Buckley advanced in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.67 for sixth place and the breaststroke in 1:17.80 for fourth place. Cook qualified in the 200 freestyle with a fifth-place time of 2:16.50 and in the 500 freestyle with a fourth-place time of 6:09.58. She dropped that time by 4.54.
Other qualifiers include second place, Marroquin, 100 freestyle, 59.06; and Green, backstroke, 1:05.42; third place, Foote, butterfly, 1:12.62; Green, 50 freestyle, 27.16; fourth, Marroquin, 200 freestyle, 2:10.72; fifth, Foote, 500 freestyle, 6:14.47; sixth, Steddum, 200 IM, 1:55.94; and Sophia Damian, butterfly, 1:19.69; and seventh, Rosie Lunt, call-up in 200 freestyle, 2:32.03.
Brazoswood and Angleton will look to qualify swimmers this weekend for the UIL Class 6A and 5A Swim & Dive State meet Feb. 17 and 18 at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
