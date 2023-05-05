The Brazoswood Lady Bucs are looking to punch their ticket to the Region 3 tournament for a third consecutive season. Danbury is aiming for its first regional appearance since making the state tournament in 2019.
Here is a look at what those teams are against at the start of the area round.
BRAZOSWOOD (29-5) vs. KINGWOOD (29-6)
B’wood will play a familiar foe in Kingwood for a chance to go to the regional tournament. Brazoswood swept Kingwood in last season’s area round series, 6-1, 2-1, at Lady Buc Field.
The seventh-ranked Lady Bucs are coming off a Class 6A-Region 3 bidistrict round series sweep of Shadow Creek last weekend. Kingwood swept Channelview, 12-2, 10-0 to win its bidistrict series.
Game 1 begins at 6 p.m. today. Game 2 starts at noon Saturday, and Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes later. The series returns to Manvel, the site of the 2021 area round game Brazoswood played against Atascocita. B’wood won that game in heroic fashion for what the Lady Bucs hoped was the first year of a three-year stretch of reaching the regional tournament.
Both teams come in with winning streaks.
The Lady Bucs have won 10 straight, and the Lady Mustangs are winners of eight in a row.
The Lady Mustangs were runners-up in District 21, averaging 8.2 runs, led by Tara Wolocko, Addy Sheppard and Leilani. Kingwood surrendered just 1.4 runs per game, including 0.82 runs per game in district play behind sophomore pitcher Karli Challburg and senior hurler Meredith Schmitt. The two combined for a perfect game in a March 24 win over Humble.
The winner of the Brazoswood and Kingwood series will play the winner between sixth-ranked Pearland and Summer Creek.
DANBURY (20-5) vs. POLLOK CENTRAL (28-4-1)
The Lady Panthers overcame elimination after dropping the bidistrict series opener by beating New Waverly in Games 2 and 3, 11-1, 7-3, to advance to the area round. Tenth-ranked Pollok Central, winners of 20 straight, swept Anahuac, 11-3, 19-8, in its bidistrict series last week.
Game 1 of a Class 3A-Region 3 area round series starts at 6 p.m. today. The series continues with Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday and Game 3, if needed, is at 2 p.m.
The series is at Splendora High School.
The Lady Dogs’ offense is potent, averaging 9.75 runs. In the bidistrict series, Kenzie Warner batted 4-for-7, drove in six runs — including four RBIs in Game 1 — and scored three times. Brenom Brown drove in four runs in Game 2, and Megan Morehouse, Madison Bailey and Rylee Brooks each drove in two in the series clincher.
Kennedy Martin won both games in the circle but allowed eight runs on nine hits, which could be an opportunity for a Danbury team that averages 7.65 runs.
Brynlee Auer had a good series, especially in the final two games. She batted 4-for-8 with four RBIs and scored four times. Riley Jamison finished Games 2 and 3, batting 4-for-8 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
Jenna Penn went 1-0 and recorded a save in the series. She pitched 10 innings in Games 2 and 3, three runs allowed on four hits and four strikeouts.
The winner of this series will play the winner between Orangefield and Coldspring-Oakhurst in the regional tournament.
