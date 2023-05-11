CLUTE
The wait finally paid off for Brazoswood junior Brooklyn Baker.
The two-time District 24-6A champion and three-time Region 3 qualifier will get a chance to end her season in the biggest meet of her high school athletic career.
Baker earned the final wild card spot in the triple jump to qualify for the UIL Class 6A Track and Field State Championship meet Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
“To get that PR jump and see the excitement that we all had when she got it, she is a great kid, and she deserves it,” Lady Bucs track and field coach Mike Mills said. “It’s exciting to see her get to state this year.”
Baker placed third April 29 in the Class 6A-Region 3 meet in Humble. The top two finishers in each event advance to state, plus one individual with the next best mark out of the four regions. Baker’s personal-best leap of 39 feet, 7 1/2 inches was the next-best qualifying mark.
“It feels good,” Baker said. “I said a lot of prayers, and me and my family were praying to the Lord that I would be able to do something and he would help me jump as far as possible. He came through and did what he could do, and I did what I could do.”
Baker becomes the first Brazoswood athlete to qualify for state since Sam Whitmarsh and Dustin Stallberg in 2019. Baker is the first Lady Buc since Lauren Smith competed in 2009 in Austin, according to Facts records.
The nod for the Lady Buc was well deserved.
Baker has been winning the triple jump since her freshman year, finishing 2021 with a season-record 36 feet in the Class 6A-23/24 Area meet. She claimed runner-up in the District 24-6A meet that season with a leap of 34 feet, 6 1/2 inches. Baker leaped 36 feet to qualify for regionals, finishing 11th with a distance of 34-3 3/4.
Baker’s measurements took off late in the spring of her sophomore season.
She earned the top distance of 36-3 1/4 at the Purnell Relays and broke the school record in the triple jump on March 31, 2022, at the Gator Relays in Dickinson with a top leap of 36-10. Baker followed that by topping her mark to claim her first district title with a 37-foot, 6 3/4-inch leap and earned another personal best at the area meet with a jump of 38 2 1/2 to finish runner-up. She concluded her sophomore year with a distance of 37-9 1/2 at regional.
Her improvement last season stemmed from the work in the second phase of her triple jump.
Before last season’s district meet, Baker had talked about the work she put into her second phase, which allowed her to jump farther down the track and closer to the pit as she approached her third phase. Working on that phase allowed her to jump into the 36s, 37s and 38s.
“Coach (Christina) Hemmen does a great with Brooklyn. They have been at this for three years together in triple jump,” Mills said. “I see them work daily, and I see her come here, do her drills and do everything she needs to do. It’s honestly awesome how hard she works.”
This season, Baker is creeping into the 40s with her personal-best mark landing her a quarter-inch shy of 40 feet. Baker worked on getting her toe up so she could glide through the air longer on her phases, she said.
“In the triple jump, she has won most of our meets,” Mills said. “I think she lost one meet early in the year; other than that, she won every single meet in triple jump.”
Her wins this season include the Gulf Coast Relays with a mark of 38-1 1/2, and a 37-foot, 3-inch leap the next week to win the Clear Creek Ruben Jordan Classic; the District 24-6A meet with a mark of 36-9; and the Area 23-24 meet with a distance of 37-1/2. She also placed runner-up at the Joe E. Rogers Blackcat Relays with her 37-foot, 11-inch jump in Bay City and placed third at the Purnell Relays at 38-4.
Despite this season’s success, Baker pointed out how difficult the regional meet was when her personal best wasn’t enough to automatically qualify for state.
“Coming from the area meet, I only jumped a 37 to win, and the girls who got first and second (at regional) were jumping in the 40s,” Baker said. “The competition definitely rises when it gets to regionals.”
She enters Saturday’s meet seeded eighth, but four jumpers, including Baker, are separated by 5 inches. Klein’s Alix India has the top measurement at 41 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
Despite making her first trip to the biggest meet of the year, Baker knows she has next season to return to Austin.
“I at least want to get top six, and if not that, at least PR,” she said.
