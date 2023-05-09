BASEBALL PLAYOFFS May 9, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AREAClass-3A-Region 3Danbury (21-9) vs. Central Heights (26-4-1)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 5:30 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary), follows 30 minutes later at Humble High School.Tickets: TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTejano artist returns to play for home countyAnti-tax group to push for class-action suit against Brazoria County appraisalsWharton man missing after swimming with friends at Surfside BeachFlight of the paramedics: Air ambulance makes Angleton move permanentBusiness hopes to build 2-story mixed-use building in Lake Jackson8 Wildcats celebrate decisions to play college footballFederal court dismisses election fraud lawsuit against Brazoria County officialsAngleton suspect found hiding in attic, police sayBrazoria sells little red cabooseCoast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer; Surfside officials and EquuSearch continue looking Images CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)GUEST COLUMN: Homestead exemption provides real tax relief (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)COMMENTARY: SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working (1)Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Business Honor Roll Honor Roll Submission Honor Roll Submission Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 121918-C VOTING PRECINCT RFPs for Sebesta HOME-America Playground Lone Star AD Self Draft Permit PERMIT NO. Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.