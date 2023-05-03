BIDISTRICT

Class 6A-Region 3

Brazoswood (12-17-1) vs. Pearland (27-5-1)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearland; Game 3 (if necessary) will follow 30 minutes later

Tickets: $5 at gofan.co/app/ events/986424?schoolId =TX17668

Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Game 2

Class 4A-Region 4

Brazosport (13-5) vs. El Campo (20-8)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at El Campo; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Brazosport; Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. at Brazosport

Tickets: $5 at gofan.co/app/school/TX17667

Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Game 1

Columbia (19-8) vs. Bellville (16-7)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3, 2 p.m. Saturday at Cypress Park

Tickets: cfisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/2244?access_code=149aa75eabd637a331fff69bcd9387a8492e4aef

Sweeny (12-11-1) vs. Needville (19-5)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Needville; Game 2, 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny: Game 3 (if necessary), will follow 30 minutes later

Tickets: Game 1, needvilleisd.com/page/buy-tickets; Game 2 and 3 (if necessary) $5 at events.ticketspicket.com

Class 3A-Region 3

Danbury (15-5) vs. Shepherd (14-12-1)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m. Saturday at Cy Lakes High School

Tickets: TBA

