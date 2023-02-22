The rich baseball talent in Southern Brazoria County just got richer with a new program added to the mix.
Five area teams qualified for the postseason last year, and two were district champions.
Those squads, Sweeny and Danbury, will rely on a mixture of young and veteran talent this season while Iowa Colony throws its hat in the District 26-4A ring against Brazosport, Columbia and the Bulldogs.
Angleton is looking to extend its playoff streak in 2023, and Brazoswood has reloaded as it aims for its first playoff berth since 2018 in the always tough District 24-6A.
ANGLETON
COACH: Brian Lostracco (eighth year)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Clayton Stewart, Kevin Landgrebe and Spencer Irvine.
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 24-5A 8-6; 13-17 overall. Swept, 2-0, in Class 5A-Region 4 bidistrict series against Houston Milby.
GRADUATED: Matthew Uribe, Preston Wilson, Jason Jones, Hayden Hibbetts, Jaxton Fipps and Demarcus Randall.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Nine
RETURNING STARTERS: Three
OVERVIEW: The Angleton Wildcats extended their playoff streak to four after their fourth-place finish in District 24-5A, equaling their streak from 2013-16.
The Wildcats return first-team all-district pitcher Reagan James and second-team outfielder Kariyen Boniaby Goins.
James pitched 55 1/3 innings with a 5-3 record and a 1.77 ERA. He struck out 82 and walked 16 batters. He was also a force at the plate with a .337 average, 4.26 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, 22 RBIs, 11 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
“We feel we have a good mesh of young talent mixed in with some returning players that will turn some heads once we get it clicking,” Lostracco said. “We are playing in arguably the toughest 5A baseball district in the state, but we believe we have the ability to compete with all of them and fight for a district title.”
The Wildcats are off to a good start on the new season with a 4-3 victory Monday over Foster.
QUOTABLE: “We like that we have a three-year starter back on the mound for us in senior Reagan James. James, along with some younger arms, will keep opponents off-balanced,” Lostracco said. “We feel one of our strengths this year is our pitching depth with James, senior Garrett Buchanan, sophomores Kade Dobbs, Ryland Brown, Jacob Del Hierro and freshmen Braxton Beaty. With quality pitching, as long as we stay focused offensively, we should be able to get after some opponents and turn some heads.”
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Chris Nabors (third season)
ASSISTANT COACHES: David Cowley, Michael Traylor.
LAST YEAR’s RECORD: District 25-4A 6-6; 11-18 overall. Lost to Sinton in Class 4A-Region 3 bidistrict round.
GRADUATED: Romeo Reyes, Tristan Stowers, Jayden Silbas, Carson Coen and Sebastian Montemayor.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Austin Haynes, senior, OF/P; Kaiden Shoemake, junior, 3B/P; Adrian Lopez, junior, OF/P; Dylan Contreras, junior, C; Jayden Torres, senior, SS/P; and Nathan Cruz, senior, 2B.
RETURNING STARTERS: Haynes, Shoemake, Lopez and Contreras.
OVERVIEW: Haynes was a District 25-4A first-team selection as a utility player last season. He averaged .329, .400 in district play, with a .421 on-base percentage, 24 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Shoemake, a second-team all-district selection last year at third base, averaged .300, .367 in district play, .437 on-base, 18 runs scored and 15 RBIs. Lopez came on as a sophomore arm for the Exporters, going 2-3 with a solid 3.32 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 26 walks, enough for an all-district honorable mention accolade.
“This team will be led by our pitching staff, but our success will depend on how well our team gels behind them defensively,” Nabors said. “Several key players in the lineup from a year ago are gone, but we feel like we have young, talented players ready to step up in key roles.”
Trent Matthews, Viggo Arechiga, Josh Diaz, Karson Gillchriest and Victor Rosales are players to watch this season after being elevated to the varsity lineup.
QUOTABLE: “Starting pitchers Austin Haynes and Adrian Lopez should provide us with stability within our pitching staff to compete in 26-4A,” Nabors said. “Both are three-year varsity starters. The team will go as far as these arms will take us. Kaiden Shoemake will provide a presence in the middle of the order that will need others to step up around him.”
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH: Mike Cressman (sixth season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 24-6A 4-8; 13-13-1 overall.
ASSISTANT COACHES: Aaron Mason, Cameron Massengill, Joey Evans and Mike Brady.
GRADUATED: Juan Flores, Fisher Harrison, Mateo Carrasco and Isaiah Tijerena.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Raul Alanis, senior, P/3B; Danner Bowles, Elijah Celedon, Austin Crainer, Andrew Del Hierro, senior, P/OF; Derek DeLeon, Thomas Garcia, Abel Guerro, Jeremiah Hernandez, junior, OF/P; Joshua Horsch, senior, OF; Angel Isais, junior, P/1B; Carson Lange, junior, OF/1B; Julio Rios, junior, 3B/1B; and Caleb Solis, senior, C.
RETURNING STARTERS: Del Hierro, Hernandez, Horsch, Lange, Rios and Solis.
OVERVIEW: The 2023 Bucs return 15 players and six starters from a young 2022 team that missed the playoffs by one game. The Bucs have a solid core of players returning, led by first-team All-District 24-6A center fielder Josh Horsch, who averaged .379 with a home run and 10 RBIs last season. Second-teamer and Odessa Community College commit Del Hierro leads B’wood pitching staff. He was 4-4 last season on the mound. Second-teamer third baseman Rios returns with his .276 average and 20 RBIs from last year.
Other names to watch out for are Solis (.302 average last season), Isais (.234 average and two home runs), Hernandez (.278 average, honorable mention selection) and Alanis (4.20 ERA).
QUOTABLE: “With several returners, the Bucs will look to get back to our bread-and-butter style of small ball baseball,” Cressman said. “We feel we have the ability, experience and athleticism to put a lot of pressure on opposing teams. If our pitching staff can execute pitches consistently, we should be able to compete with anyone.”
COLUMBIA
COACH : Earnest Pena (14th season, fourth as head coach)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Ryan Picard, Jeremy Johnson and Corey Shields.
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 25-4A 7-5; 14-14 overall. Swept by Rockport-Fulton, 2-0, in Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict series.
GRADUATED: Cameron Chelakis (North Lake Community College), Kade Reynolds (Wharton County Junior College), Jacob Kirby and Cole McElveen.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Brian Craig, junior, P/SS; Major Marshall, junior; Blake Mann, junior, P/INF; Hayden Coker, junior, OF; Cole Gotcher, sophomore, P/3B; Payton Johnson, senior, C/1B; Fred Kirschner, sophomore, C/INF; Grant Thrasher, sophomore; Tate Thrasher, senior, U/P; and Blaise Bellard, senior, DH.
RETURNING STARTERS: Craig, Coker, Gotcher, Johnson, Kirschner, Grant Thrasher, Tate Thrasher and Bellard.
OVERVIEW: The Roughnecks return a lot of veteran experience with three years at the varsity level, and coach Pena is expecting big things from this group.
“Our goal is to always become better as a team, and this year we are shooting for a district championship and make a run in the playoffs,” he said.
Columbia made it back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019, when that squad advanced to a regional quarterfinal.
Tate Thrasher led the way with a 4-2 record in eight starts in 37 1/3 innings of work. His ERA was a solid 1.87, with 44 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opponent’s average of .242. He recently picked up a baseball offer from Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
Johnson was steady behind the plate with 129 putouts, a .978 fielding percentage, three errors and he caught eight baserunners stealing in district play.
Craig and Coker will both look to build on their sophomore seasons.
Craig averaged .273 with 12 RBIs and a .779 on-base percentage, and Coker was a .288 hitter with 11 runs scored, 19 RBIs and .466 slugging.
Mann was 3-1 with a 2.24 ERA in 25 innings, with opponents averaging .213 against him as a sophomore.
QUOTABLE: “Tate led our team in ERA last year. Tate was a first-team all-district selection as well as an academic all-district,” Pena said. “He is a very versatile player with a big bat. Payton was our district defensive MVP, all-country defensive MVP, and academic all-district. He is a great leader that the younger kids look up to.
“Brian was a first-team all-district selection. Craig had a great sophomore season, and we are expecting big things out of him as a junior.”
DANBURY
COACH: Rusty Sample (16th season, sixth at Danbury)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Nathan Strickland and Storm Sheppard.
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 24-3A 11-1 (district champions); 25-4 overall. Swept Coldspring-Oakhurst, 2-0, in Class 3A-Region 3 bidistrict series; lost, 2-0, to Central Heights in area round game.
GRADUATED: Colton Warmack (Alvin Community College), Ethan Cloudt (Alvin), Keaton Hawk (Wharton County Junior College), Kadin Muson (St. Thomas), Wyatt Lambert (University of Houston-Victoria), Peyton Penn, Blake Neubauer and Trevor Campbell.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: JT Cappadona, senior, 1B; Max Kroschel, senior, 3B; Kamrin McKinney, senior, OF/MIF; Mason Mitchell, junior, SS/P; Ashton Casas and Gavin Lambert.
RETURNING STARTERS: Cappadona, Kroschel, Mitchell and McKinney.
OVERVIEW: The Panthers are coming off a memorable 2022 season that saw the program capture its first district title since 2016 and advance to the second round of the playoffs since 2017.
The 2023 group will be young with varsity experience, but Panthers coach Rusty Sample believes he has a good group of younger kids that can contribute immediately.
“We lost a lot on the mound between Munson, Lambert and Penn, so we will need some guys to step up and fill those roles,” he said.
Cappadona, a University of Houston-Victoria commit, and Kroschel will be the top offensive go-to guys for Danbury.
Cappadona, a transfer from Santa Fe last season, averaged .400 with 25 runs scored, three home runs, 33 RBIs, a .597 slugging percentage and a .510 on-base mark. Kroschel manned the Panthers’ third base last season. He averaged .451 with 31 runs scored, four triples, 26 RBIs, a .676 slugging percentage and .576 on-base.
QUOTABLE: “We have an exciting, competitive group of young athletes that are looking forward to continuing our playoff tradition,” Sample said.
IOWA COLONY
COACH: Brent Wuthrich (third season as head coach, first with Iowa Colony)
ASSISTANT COACHES: TJ Moore and Lucas Saucedo.
LAST YEAR: First-year program
GRADUATED: N/A
RETURNING LETTERMEN: N/A
RETURNING STARTERS : N/A
OVERVIEW: The Pioneers feature eight freshmen in their inaugural varsity season. They are already off to a good start after beating Brazos, 6-1, behind starting pitcher Landon Brown’s eight strikeouts.
“Our kids are looking forward to competing at the varsity level for the first time in a very competitive district,” Wuthrich said.
QUOTABLE: We are a new school opening with only 9th and 10th graders. We have some very talented young players and look forward to seeing them do big things on the field and in the community.
SWEENY
COACH: James Howell (third season)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Ross Rakowitz and Cory Walters.
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: District 25-4A 11-1 (co-district champions); 26-5 overall. Beat Ingleside, 10-0, in Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict round game; Swept by Boerne, 2-0, in area round series.
GRADUATED: 11
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Five
RETURNING STARTERS: Peyton Pierce, junior, C; Kaden Hurt, junior, 2B; Brandon Stewart, junior, P; and Timmy Shepard, junior, U.
OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs will have a core of starters returning but will rely on young sophomores to fill the gaps left by last year’s senior class.
Pierce led the way as a first-team all-district selection last season with a .301 average and 25 RBIs. Hurt averaged .286 with 15 RBIs, Stewart was solid on the mound with a 6-1 record and 2.60 ERA, and Shephard averaged .282 last season. Each was named to the district’s second team.
QUOTABLE: “We are excited to see our guys compete over the positions that are available on the field this year, and can’t wait to see which players earn the right to be on the field,” Howell said. “We are also looking forward to seeing the maturation of our sophomore starters from last season, Peyton Pierce, Brandon Stewart, Kaden Hurt, and Timmy Shepard and the leadership they will provide for our younger players.”
