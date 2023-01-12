CLUTE
M arcelo Acosta-Ruiz, Dakota Webb, Derek Cole, Nathanael Reyna and Damion Estrada are cemented in Brazoswood wrestling history with at least 100 career wins.
Now you can add Jake Basham to that exclusive list.
The Buc senior is the sixth wrestler in program history to claim his 100th career win, doing so in the Maverick Corral last weekend at Morton Ranch High School. His total stands at 101 victories.
“For you to have 100 career wins means you are coming in as a freshman, making the varsity lineup and winning consistently from the time you take your first step in the mat room to the time you leave,” Bucs head wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “He has shown that through his work ethic and how extremely coachable he is, he can achieve great things in a relatively short amount of time.
“He’s the kind of kid who sees things, and that’s what it takes to be a good wrestler. He has that special mindset where he can focus on what he needs to fix, and he gets better every time he touches the mat.”
Reaching 100 wins was one goal, but not the ultimate one for the 150-pound wrestler, but reaching that milestone gave Basham a sense of achievement and relief that he could cross one aspiration off the list.
“It shows what happens when you put in a lot of hard work,” Basham said.
The top goal is to go to state, but another is to top Reyna’s 2020 mark of 119 career wins. Acosta-Ruiz owns the school record of 45 wins in a season set in 2018, and Josue Garza’s 37 pins in 2018 are also tops in program history.
“If he keeps winning, he could potentially win it (most wins in a single season) and potentially break most pins,” Roberts said. “He has consistently improved over the last four years, and he’s hoping to qualify for state this year and maybe get those 120 wins along the way.”
All of those are within reach for Basham, with three regular-season tournaments, a tri-meet and the Battle on the Brazos home match still on the schedule, not to mention district and regional competition — and, of course, the possibility of competing at state. Basham has 32 wins this season, according to Roberts.
“Getting at least 100 wins is always a big goal,” Basham said. “And I guess that’s why I want to beat 119 is because it is the most in B’wood history, and I want to take that spot in B’wood history.”
Samuel McLeod is also closing in on 100 career wins and is 11 shy of the milestone as the team enters the Chicken Wing duals and individual tournaments this weekend at Westside High School.
A twist to the 2022-23 record season is that both Jake and twin sister Haley Basham could break the school record for most wins in a season. Entering the season, Jenna Pisarki was the leader for the Lady Bucs, with 27 victories in 2011. That number has since been eclipsed, with Basham notching 30 wins this season and senior Savea Cunningham with 32. Two-time state qualifier Arianna Bardsley is most likely in the mix, too. She totaled 27 wins in her first two seasons.
“The sport has grown, and there are a lot more opportunities to compete,” Roberts said. “We can get a lot more matches in a single season. And it is harder if we have dual-sport athletes; it’s hard for them to come from their first sport and wrestle that much.
“So a lot of times, some of those guys that came from other sports would need that time to rest.”
It is the first season Basham has wrestled year-round after overcoming a back injury, which forced him to drop football entering his senior season. That extra time allowed him to attend offseason camps and get extra mat time during the school year before wrestling season began.
“Coming into this year, he only wrestled a total of nine months his entire life,” Roberts said. “So for him to go to a camp and wrestle that much helped elevate him, and it was almost like an extra UIL season for him.”
However, Basham’s success — as well as others reaching the aforementioned milestones — is a microcosm of how far the program has gone throughout Roberts’ tenure at Brazoswood.
The program’s first five wrestlers to notch 100 wins accomplished over the last five seasons, beginning with Acosta-Ruiz and Webb in 2018. Those five have set the standard for the rest of the program, Roberts said. Cole and Reyna earned 100 wins in 2020, and Estrada reached that milestone in 2021. Last year’s state qualifiers, Jacob-Paul Shank and Trevor Dyson, didn’t reach 100 wins but settled around the 90s, Roberts said. Still, it is impressive, considering Shank did not wrestle full-time until his junior season, and Dyson split his time with football.
“The big turning point in the program was in 2014 in my third year when I had a group of freshmen who were extremely tough kids,” the coach said. “The workouts we put them through, the challenges they faced every day, it was amazing what we could dish out of the kids and they loved that environment.
“... They were a group that held each other accountable, they pushed each other to their absolute limits and they made zero excuses. And when you have that big culture change as you come in and take over a program, you need a group of kids like that to cement what you are trying to implement. They were the first group to do so, and it hasn’t been the same ever since.”
The hard-working mindset is the special ingredient behind Basham’s success. He put in the hours on the mat, attended the Purler Wrestling Academy over the summer in Moscow Mills, Missouri and crossed off one of many significant breakthroughs on his journey to reach the state meet.
“I missed a lot of mat time because I was in football, I had the back injury, so I was out a little bit, so it is hard,” Basham said. “Not many people get to achieve this goal, but hard work does really pay off.
“I’ve been working hard no matter what, even when I don’t feel like it some days, but I have a goal to get 100 wins, get the most wins in program history and go to state. Working hard is what got me here.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.