Brazoswood seniors Haley, left, and Jake Basham pose after competing in the Class 6A-Region 3 wrestling meet Saturday at the Merrell Center in Katy. The twins each placed fourth to advance to the UIL State Wrestling meet this weekend at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Before the Class 6A-Region 3 meet, Haley Basham thought it would be cool if both she and her brother, Jake, reached the Class 6A UIL State Wrestling Tournament.
The senior got her wish.
Jake and Haley Basham qualified for the state meet after finishing fourth in the respective weight classes Saturday at the Merrell Center in Katy. The top four finishers in each class advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress. Wrestlers who placed fifth were state alternates.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the both of them to compete together at state,” Brazoswood coach Robert Curtis Jr. said. “The opportunity is a testament to their work ethic and dedication. The fact they get to share that with each other is something they will cherish forever.”
Jake defeated Juan Lizama of Katy Morton Ranch by no contest in the fourth-place match.
He will enter the state tournament with a 50-10 record.
Senior Ronnie Jones (28-17) is a state alternate at 190 pounds after placing fifth. He lost in the third-place match to Cade Breazeale of Clear Falls by an 11-5 decision. He then dropped the fourth-place match by a 13-3 major decision to Clear Lake’s Briton Johnson.
Also qualifying as a state alternate was Aaron Reyna (39-11), who took sixth at 113 pounds after losing a 9-4 decision to Mahir Ali of Cypress Creek. Reyna is listed as a state alternate after Ali lost the fourth-place match via no contest.
Sophomore Michael Villarreal (45-15) ended his first varsity season at 215 pounds with a sixth-place finish after forfeiting the fifth-place match to Clear Lake’s Grant Bahnsen.
Haley Basham pinned Katy Cinco Ranch’s Sydney King in 2 minutes to place fourth. Her record is 42-7 going into Cypress. Karen Kime is a state alternate in the 165-pound class after placing fifth when she defeated Lumiere Kahongo of Cypress Springs in an 8-7 decision. Kime, a sophomore, is 25-16 this season.
Savea Cunningham (47-6) is a state alternate with a sixth-place finish in 107 pounds. She moves up to fill Bridgeland’s Carolina Vargas spot, who placed fifth after a no-contest match.
