Jake and Haley Basham’s wrestling careers ended Friday on the first day of the UIL Class 6A State Wrestling meet at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Haley dropped both of her matches to finish her senior season with a 42-9 record — finishing with the second-most wins in a single season by a Lady Buc. Senior Saeva Cunningham ended the season with 47 victories.
Haley lost to Euless Trinity’s Azana King by pin in 5:30 in the first round of the championship bracket. Her season ended in the consolation first round when Emma LaCounty pinned her in 1:29.
In two seasons, Haley’s record is 56-20.
Jake lost his opening match Friday to Schertz Clements’ Tyler Gutierrez by a 12-10 decision. The senior rebounded in the consolation first round with a pin of Asher James from Prosper Rock Hill in 1:35.
The win was Jake’s record-breaking 120th in his career, topping Nathanael Reyna, set in 2020.
Jake’s season concluded in a 5-3 decision to Anthony Jennings of Clear Lake in the consolation second round. Jake’s final record is 51-12.
Brazoswood state alternates Ronnie Jones (190) and Lady Buck Karen Kime (165) were not called up to the state meet.
Cook qualifies for state finals: Angleton’s Luke Cook qualified for the finals of the UIL Class 5A State Swim & Dive meet Friday after finishing in the top 16 in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. The state meet is at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Texas at Austin.
Cook placed 12th in the 200 in 1:44.01, slightly ahead of his seeded time of 1:44.15.
In the 500, Cook touched the wall in 4:42.75 for 12th place.
