CLUTE
Jake and Haley Basham have grown up in the Brazoswood wrestling program. It’s only fitting they end their careers together on the state’s biggest stage.
The Brazoswood twins will wrap up their illustrious careers this weekend in the UIL Class 6A State Wrestling meet, rooting for each other on the floor.
“Going to state by itself is a great opportunity. To share that with your family and watch you is one thing, but to support your sibling, your twin while they’re wrestling, that’s an awesome opportunity that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” B’wood coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said.
The state meet begins today at the Berry Center in Cypress. The first championship round begins at 8:30 a.m. for the boys and 11 a.m. for the girls. The two-day meet concludes Saturday.
Haley (42-7) is scheduled to open the 145-pound weight class against Euless Trinity senior Azana King (39-2), who won her class at the 6A-Region 1 meet.
Jake (50-10) will face Schertz Clemens’ senior Tyler Gutierrez (41-6), winner of his class in 6A-Region 4.
Brazoswood’s state alternates are Ronnie Jones at 190 pounds and Karen Kime at 165 pounds.
Haley opened Day 1 of the regional meet by winning her first two matches but opened Day 2 with losses in her first two, prompting a must-win third match.
By then, Haley’s confidence was low after getting pinned in the latter portions of the second and third rounds of the last two matches, Roberts said. The senior was unsure she had enough mental capacity to rebound and punch her ticket to state.
“I told her, ‘Your sophomore year, you dislocated your elbow, your junior year, you wrestled all year, then you dislocated a rib and tore ligaments in your shoulder, but you can’t bounce back from a girl who scored one more point than you?’” Roberts said. “‘You can bounce back, you’ve done it for two years, and this is the easiest bounce back you have ever had.’”
Haley responded by beating Katy’s Savannah Freifeld in the fifth-place match with a pin in 2:01 and challenged Katy Cinco Ranch’s Sydney King in the wrestle-back match, beating the junior with a pin in 2:00.
“It put things in perspective,” Haley said of Roberts’ talk with her. “It’s just another match. Get your first takedown, get your second takedown; you have more work to do. Just another day in the office — that’s how I had to look at it.”
Jake also won his first two matches on Day 1. He lost his opening match on Day 2 to class champion Connor Timmons of Katy, but the Buc bounced back with a second-round pin of Juan Lizama of Katy Morton Ranch, qualifying him to state in the third/fourth-place match. He dropped the match to Langham Creek’s Logan Soileau but finished in the top four.
“I guess the next goal is to keep doing what I have been doing — keep working hard because that is what has gotten me to state,” Jake said. “I’m going to keep a strong, positive mindset going into state and I’m ready to win.”
Jake’s main goal this season was to make it to state; another was to claim the program’s all-time wins record. He enters today at a record-tying 119 with Nathanael Reyna, set in 2020. Jake will already end his career with the most victories in a single season with 50, topping Marcelo Acosta-Ruiz’s mark of 45 set in 2018.
“Hopefully, I can beat the record at state,” Jake said.
The Basham twins could be stepping onto the mat for the final time.
Jake would like to continue his wrestling career in college but admitted the back injury he sustained while playing football and wrestling has complicated his future.
“The back is a huge thing. I hate it, it sucks, but it is what it is,” he said. “I think the biggest thing I’ll take away is the team. The family, the environment is the biggest thing I will miss. All the experiences with my friends, teammates, coach and going to state is a big accomplishment, and just wrestling — I will miss all that.”
Haley is taking classes at Brazoswood to get her basic EMT certification and possibly create a path to med school. Fighting through injury and putting in the hard work to get to state meant a lot to Haley.
“It was for my own mentality,” she said. “I feel like I’ve always had that fighting mentality to always keep going and never give up, and that’s what it came down to. I got hurt, but what am I going to do with that? What’s the point of getting hurt if I know I am going to get back into there and give up? That’s not me.
“If you have the ability to come back from it, you might as well use it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.