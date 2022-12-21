Monday

Girls Basketball

Van Vleck 58, Danbury 29

Boys Basketball

Van Vleck 71, Danbury 40

Wharton 86, Columbia 50

Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Klein 62, Brazosport 43

Clear Springs 64, Brazoswood 42

Fort Bend Dulles 65, Iowa Colony 64

#18 Columbus 47, Sweeny 33

Boys Basketball

Bay City at Angleton Christian, no report

Kingwood Park 35, Brazosport 33

Clear Springs 88, Brazoswood 30

El Campo 74, Columbia 64

#12 Iowa Colony 60, Brookshire Royal 54

