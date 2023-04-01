BAY CITY
All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the Columbia Lady ’Necks, a memorable season for a team doubted by outsiders could not keep the flame to their season kindled.
Bay City’s speed and precision passing, coupled with the Ladycats’ frustratingly stymie defense, led to a 10-0 defeat for the Lady ’Necks in Friday’s Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinals at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Bay City (26-2) advances to play Lumberton, the team who ousted the Ladycats in the playoffs last season, in a regional semifinal next Friday in Katy.
“That was the main thing, getting out of this healthy,” Ladycats coach Darin Dabelgott said. “Hopefully, we come out on the winning side. It’s a tough game, and you can’t call that one until it happens.”
The Lady ’Necks’ season ends at 21-4 with a District 21-4A championship, the first for the program since 2019.
“I knew from the beginning that this team was something special,” Lady ’Necks coach Caitlin Riley said. “I like to try to prove people wrong, and from the beginning, all I could hear about was how Columbia girls soccer wasn’t going to be good this year, and I wanted to do my part in helping the girls realize that they weren’t true at all.
“So the fact we were able to prove people wrong, win a district championship and almost do it undefeated and go as far as we did when people didn’t expect us to, it just represents how special of a group they are.”
Meanwhile, the Ladycats have outscored opponents 27-0 through three rounds of the playoffs with a possession offense that can slice through defenses and a backline that makes goalkeeper Iris DeWitt’s job easy.
“We are a possession team, and we really work on 1-2s, and we are looking for a good pass down the middle and run it down,” Dabelgott said. “We do have a lot of team speed; that’s been one of our strong points, and the further along you get, everybody is going to have that. That’s why we work possession just in case the thru balls aren’t there; we can settle in and take outside shots, too.”
Columbia got some early push in the first half, but nothing of concern for DeWitt.
Twelve minutes into the game, Bay City struck.
The Ladycats passed the ball around in front of Columbia’s goal when a crosser was met by Judah Breazeale, putting her one-on-one with Lady ’Neck goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson and shooting the ball past Thompson to the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
That was the beginning of the Ladycats’ offensive onslaught.
Bay City peppered Columbia with 10 shots, six shots on goal and four of them made it in.
“We had to settle in, and it took us a while,” Dabelgott said. “West Columbia did a good job, they came out fired up and they were aggressive, so it was hard to get on the other side of the field. We were playing defense the first 10 minutes, but once we started rolling, we started in and relaxed.”
In the 17th minute, Isabelle Villalovos found Rubi Ortiz for a goal, and four minutes later, Bay City put the Lady ’Necks in a 3-0 hole.
Ortiz was about to get her second goal, but Thompson batted away her shot. However, a Ladycat booted the ball into the back of the net on the rebound to make it a 4-0 game.
Bay City’s final goal of the half was Breazeale’s second of the game with 11:29 left in the half.
“We knew what they were going to do coming in. I have seen them play before, maybe we weren’t in the right mindset to deal with it, and when they started moving fast behind us, we got panicky and we reverted back to ball-watching,” Riley said. “We didn’t recover after that.”
The Ladycats wasted no time adding to their lead in the second half when Villalovos fed Cook up the middle. Cook sliced through multiple defenders and shot the ball into the net for the goal.
About 47 seconds later, Ortiz got her second goal 10 yards in front of the net, and the junior earned the hat trick about two and a half minutes later when she juked out a Columbia defender and buried the ball past Thompson.
Villalovos and Andrea Perez scored the game’s final two goals to please a crowd that included a drumline, fans lining the home side of the fence and flag bearers that got their workout after each goal scored.
“The last couple years with the success of this team, we have had to travel to neutral sites because we are playing the Beaumont area, that Lumberton District the last couple of years,” Dabelgott said. “Now they moved us to this other side, now we get to play the Waco end of it, so we lucked out, and we were matched up with the Columbia District. So there was a chance that in the first and third rounds, we would get a home-and-home-type situation.
“Luckily, West Columbia did get that win, and we were able to have a home game; otherwise, it would be neutral again because Robinson is so far away.”
Meanwhile, Riley’s first season with Columbia has been a resounding success. Under the shadow of former coach Brad Harrington, who built Columbia into the program for the last nine years to what it is today, she put her own mark on the team by guiding the Lady ’Necks to their third district title in program history. She also kept the Columbia standard going with another regional appearance.
The senior class, highlighted by Kenzie Whipple, Genesis Kay, Kendal Mooney, Jenny Zavala and Liliana Hernandez, bought into what Riley was selling.
“The seniors were the easy ones, and I think it comes from they just wanted their last year to be a good year, and in order to do that, you have to try to buy into what is going on, and they did,” Riley said. “Same for my foreign exchange students, too.”
While the Ladycats shut down Columbia’s leading scorer Maddie Haas, the German foreign exchange student has made an impact that meant more than how many goals she scored in a season.
“Nobody will argue she is the heart and soul of this team. She is the one who is positive all of the time, and she’s trying to uplift others,” Riley said. “She’s doing the pep talks, and I think she wanted this more than anybody. She wanted to win and be successful more than anybody.
“Even Nicole (Savastano), she didn’t get a lot of playing time, but she is one of the sweetest kids, and I knew we needed her to be a part of our family. I’m going to miss Maddie and Nicole.”
