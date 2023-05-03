Brazosport Christian track and field has set a standard of excellence the last three years, and the TAPPS 1A school hopes to end another season with a state title this weekend.
For the third consecutive year, the Eagles and Lady Eagles teams will be vying for a TAPPS State Championship crown after the Eagles won their third consecutive South Region title and the Lady Eagles finished runners-up in San Marcos.
“I think it speaks volumes of the program,” Lady Eagles coach Robby Crihfield said. “If you look at the 1A and 2A schools our size, they generally take anywhere from four to 10 kids because, in my assumption, it is not sold the right way.
“We use our track program as our offseason program because our kids play so many sports that we don’t have a lot of time to get them into dedicated work to get them bigger, faster and stronger. … The majority of our athletes buy into that and have found success in it. It is not just the offseason program for them; they’re enjoying the events and the team atmosphere.”
Athletes who finished in the top four in each event qualified for the TAPPS State Championship meet Friday and Saturday at Panther Stadium at Midway ISD. The Lady Eagles are sending nine athletes, and the Eagles — looking to defend last season’s state title — qualified in 14 events.
“They’re definitely not taking their foot off the gas. They know what the goal is, and the goal is to go back to back,” Eagles coach Ricky Austin said. “They’re humble; they’re not in any way calling the state championship — they know they need to go out there and compete and show up for BCS.”
Elijah Burris led the Eagles in the South Region meet by medaling in five events. The junior is on the Eagles 400- and 800-meter champion relay teams, and individually, he won the 100 open (11.55), the long jump (20-2) and the triple jump (42-3 1/4).
Senior Rhyse Moellenbrink has been a significant contributor in his first and only season in track, Austin said. He was a runner-up behind Burris in the triple jump (39-08 1/4), placed third in the 300 hurdles (47.50) and is a fill-in for the 400- and 800-meter relays.
“That was big for us that he could step in for Hunter Simmons from last year,” Austin said.
Judah Newby has made an impact in each relay, and he qualified for state in the long jump — earning a personal-best mark of 18 feet, 8 1/4 inches in his final jump to get him in third place.
“Those three guys are our go-to guys,” Austin said. “Jake Butler has been good in the 200, 400 and high jump, and he stepped up in the high jump about halfway through the season. And then Ethan Nelson — so we have quite a few guys we rely on as point-getters.”
Freshman Kole Calhoun is seeded first in the 110-meter hurdles after winning the event in 17.71. The coach also has another freshman in Tyson Sullivan, who finished behind Calhoun in the hurdles at 19.18. Nelson, a senior, is projected to get second in the 300 hurdles and is the lead leg in the 400 and 800 relays.
“Those two relays don’t operate without Ethan Nelson, so he is the guy,” Austin said. “If I didn’t have him as a starter, I don’t know where the relays would be.”
Other state qualifiers include Carson Catoe, third at regionals in the 110 hurdles at 20.80; Cooper Lowe, regional champion in discus, 102-02; Noah Norrell, discus runner-up, 97-02; Butler, fourth in high jump, 5-6; and Lowe, fourth in shot put, 35-6 1/4.
Austin will bring a diverse group of athletes to Waco. While he’ll lose some athletes like Lowe, Norrell, Moellenbrink, Newby and Nelson after the season, he’ll retain Burris, his entire 110 hurdle competitors and has a solid ninth-grade class coming up next season, he said.
“That’s one thing we are looking forward to in the future is we are never in a rebuilding stage; we are always reloading,” Austin said. “That is good for this program, and the future looks bright.”
Newby has been a part of all that success as he enters his third and final state meet. Newby competes in the long jump and all three relays.
“I feel like I can make an impact right now,” he said. “I have been working hard in the gym, and I want to leave a good legacy because I can contribute more this year.
“Last year, I wasn’t quite fast enough to be in some fast races, but I can contribute to the relays this year. It’s exciting.”
The Lady Eagles, runners-up in last year’s state meet, are led by junior Emily Brown.
In the last three years, BCS has had an athlete garner significant points. Taylor Norrell led the Lady Eagles en route to a state title in 2021, and Brown and Serena Aad paved the way in last season’s meet — Brown was the player of the state meet runner-up. Aad graduated early, which Brown will, too, this season.
“It was a big loss, but we competed well,” Crihfield said. “JuliAnna Crews, Emily Brown, Hannah Kimbrough and Christy Essy have had great seasons. … The season has been really good, especially considering we went from 12 to nine girls, and we are still in a position to be on the podium at state.”
Brown qualified in five events, including winning the long jump, 16-2 1/2, and the triple jump, 32-7 1/2; runner-up in the 100 open, 13.21; member of the 800 relay that finished runner-up, 2:02.47; and third in the 200 dash, 27.92.
“Emily’s job was basically to run as fast as she can and help us out in relays,” Crihfield said. “When Taylor left, Faith and Emily took over the long and triple jumping, and Emily worked really hard and made herself really fast.
“The most impressive thing to me about Emily is her horse blinders when it comes to her goals. Nothing gets in her way, and there is nothing she cares about outside her goals. While there could be a drawback, we’ve seen a lot of good come out of her intense focus that I think other kids could emulate when setting a goal and achieving it.”
Brown did ‘‘OK’’ at regionals, but her goal is to get that elusive athlete of the meet honor, she said.
“I did well in my jumping, and I’m hoping to do that at state, too,” Brown said. “But in the 100 and 200, I’m trying to drop my times down because my 100 time wasn’t the best, and in the 200, I hope to get first in that as well.
“I got third in that at regionals, and I know I can do better than that.”
Brown is on an ever-growing list of kids at BCS who have capitalized on their opportunity to compete at the highest level; something student-athletes like her could not have done at bigger schools, including Brazoswood, where Brown spent half her freshman season. Brown has been the team’s best track athlete the last two seasons and will forever be the first student-athlete at BCS to represent the school in swimming — which she qualified for state last year.
“I’m just thankful that I was able to try this out for the first time because I have never done track in my life until I came to BCS, but I’ve grown to love this sport,” she said. “And in my last meet, I will put my best effort in and do everything I can to get as many points as possible for my team.
“I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to run for Coach Crihfield and Coach Austin.”
Faith Simmons was the regional champion in the 100 hurdles at 18.86; member of the 400 relay that took third, 58.96 and the 800 relay team. Christy Essy qualified with a third-place finish in 19.22 and runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 58.01. She also placed fourth in the high jump, 4-4 and is on the qualifying 1-mile relay quartet that took fourth, 5:15.46.
JuliAnna Crews is a two-event qualifier in the discus (second, 100-06) and the shot put (second, 35-5). Other Lady Eagle qualifiers include relay members Julia Duran, Atley Luster, Callie Listak, Hannah Kimbrough and Brooklyn Sheffield.
