Brazoswood’s Reagan Blank (35) looks to deposit the ball into the hoop around a couple of Clear Lake defenders during the first half of a District 24-6A girls basketball game Jan. 13 at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The record might not indicate it, but progress was made for a young Brazoswood Lady Bucs team in the 2022-23 season.
The Lady Bucs snapped a 22-game district losing skid Feb. 1 by beating Clear Falls, 57-51. Senior Reagan Blank also secured her 1,000th career rebound — milestones that meant a lot to a struggling program.
The Lady Bucs (1-11, 6-21) finished seventh in the District 24-6A standings. Clear Brook (12-0, 26-9) won the district, followed by Dickinson (10-2, 24-8), Clear Creek (8-4, 21-12) and Clear Springs (6-6, 16-18.)
Clear Brook’s Rezia Castillo was named the district’s most valuable player, and teammate Kamryn McLaurin was the defensive MVP; Springs’ Amirah Gray was the offensive MVP; Creek’s Rileigh Hairston was the newcomer player of the year; and Brook’s head coach Mileka Loydrake was named coach of the year.
First-team all-district selections went to Brook’s Chardel Terrell, Ja’Delle Major and Morgan Williams; Dickinson’s Danielle Porter, Jazmine Hansley and Ciara Williams; Creek’s Olivia Shaw and Sierra Woods; and Springs’ Bria Jackson and Alyssa Freeman.
Blank was voted as a second-team selection for Brazoswood.
Other second-teamers included Brook’s Alexis Smith and Bella Robinson; Dickinson’s Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel and Jewel Bradley; Creek’s Darriah Rooph and Karima Smith; Springs’ Bria Bierschwale and Caela Trivitt; Clear Lake’s Ayah Palomares and Carmen Eavns; and Clear Falls’ Kyndall King and Cassidy Rodriguez.
Aaliyah Rollerson was selected as an honorable mention all-district player for Brazoswood.
A handful of Lady Bucs earned academic all-district recognition, including Rebekah Wiley, Giana Adamcik, Jayla Blackmon, Greenlea Hunt, McKenzi Calhoun, Mariah Rodriguez and Hollis Beckham.
