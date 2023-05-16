CLUTE — Before the Friday night lights come on, Brazsowood fans can support their team.
The Brazoswood Football Booster Club is hosting its third annual golf tournament June 2 at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course, 830 Slaughter Road in Freeport.
The tournament has two flights at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration at 7 a.m. and noon. The fee is $90 per player and $350 per team. Proceeds raised from the tournament go to the football program.
“The year that I have been here, they have done a ton for us,” Brazoswood head football coach Joe Dale Cary said, “whether it be different pieces of equipment we want to buy, technology stuff, like cameras, drones, uniforms. If I go above and beyond what my budget allows me to, the booster club is always there to help us.”
The tournament features mulligans, $5 or five for $20, and contests, including pink ball, move-up options, closest to the pin, longest drive and putt. Lunch will be served, and raffle tickets are available, $5 each or $20 for five tickets.
Sponsorships are also available.
The tournament also raises money for the Cooper Gibson Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded at the year’s end, Cary said. The tournament also funds proceeds for football programs at Lake Jackson Intermediate and Clute Elementary.
“We have 200-plus football players in our program, plus all the middle school players, so there’s a lot of mouths to feed and a lot to outfit,” the coach said.
The booster club can be found on Facebook and Twitter at Brazoswood Football Booster Club. Flyers on the organization’s social media pages contain a QR code to register for the tournament.
